

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.192 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $835 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $25.021 billion from $24.384 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.192 Bln. vs. $835 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.57 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $25.021 Bln vs. $24.384 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.40 Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $9.70



