Appier
Appier and Murka achieve unprecedented growth in ROAS with innovative campaign strategies
LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce the success of its campaign with Murka, an international game developer renowned for its social casino and casual games. Utilizing Appier's AIBID solution, Murka achieved substantial growth across its social casino titles, driving impressive returns on advertising spend (ROAS) and setting new benchmarks in the online gaming industry.
About Murka
Murka Games is an international game developer specializing in social casino and casual games. With over a decade of experience, Murka's titles are renowned for innovation and have earned accolades such as the Top Publishers Award from App Annie and the EGR Global North America Awards. Acquired by the Blackstone Group in 2019, Murka Games delights over 5 million monthly players in 200 countries.
