

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study says human beings' cells age mainly at two stages in their life - first at the age of 44, and then at 60.



Scientists at Stanford University and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore reached this conclusion based on study conducted among 108 California residents, aged between 25 and 75.



They tracked for several years aging changes in the participants' molecules - RNA, proteins and microbiomes. The findings of the study were published in the journal Nature Aging.



The analysis revealed consistent nonlinear patterns in molecular markers of aging, with substantial dysregulation occurring at two major periods, at approximately 44 years and 60 years of chronological age.



Distinct molecules and functional pathways associated with these periods were also identified, such as immune regulation and carbohydrate metabolism that shifted during the 60-year transition and cardiovascular disease, lipid and alcohol metabolism changes at the 40-year transition.



Overall, this research demonstrates that functions and risks of aging-related diseases change nonlinearly across the human lifespan and provides insights into the molecular and biological pathways involved in these changes.



Scientists say risks of human beings contracting diseases increase faster after 60. People in the age group of 60-plus are more susceptible to heart disorders, kidney diseases and type 2 diabetes.



Finding patterns like these can help with the diagnosis and prevention of diseases, according to the study, which said it had also identified 'clinically actionable markers' that can be used to improve health-care management and the well-being of aging populations.



