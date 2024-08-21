

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on former Haitian President Michel Martelly for his role in the global illicit drug trade.



Martelly abused his influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, destined for the United States, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said. He also has sponsored multiple Haiti-based gangs, laundered illicit drug proceeds, and worked with Haitian drug traffickers.



As a result of the sanction, U.S. financial institutions are prohibited from making loans or providing credit to Martelly.



'Today's action against Martelly emphasizes the significant and destabilizing role he and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the ongoing crisis in Haiti,' said Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith.



The Government of Canada had sanctioned Martelly in 2022.



Narcotics trafficking and gang-related violence have contributed to political instability and insecurity in Haiti.



The Caribbean island country is a transit point for illicit drugs entering the United States. Many of Haiti's political and business elites have long been involved in drug trafficking and have been linked to the gangs responsible for the violence that has destabilized the country.



