The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group To Host An Investor Webinar Discussing The Intersection of AI and Spatial Computing, Bringing the Power of AI into the 3D World

Webinar to be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 4:30pm ET

The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced it will host an investor webinar on the topic of: "The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Spatial Computing, Bringing the Power of AI into the 3D world" and its impact on Glimpse's growth initiatives.

The webinar will be hosted by Tyler Gates, General Manager of Brightline Interactive (Glimpse subsidiary company) and Chief Futurist of Glimpse, and Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse.

To participate, please use the following information :

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

USA Dial In: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 588300

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2934/51186

Please dial in a few minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available through August 28, 2025. A replay of the teleconference will be available through September 11, 2024. To listen, please call USA: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331; Replay Passcode: 51186. A webcast will also be available on the IR section of The Glimpse Group website (ir.theglimpsegroup.com) or by clicking the webcast link above.

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, deep tech and 5G integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model provides scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Brightline Interactive Contact:

Tyler Gates

General Manager, Brightline Interactive

Chief Futurist, The Glimpse Group

Tyler@brightlineinteractive.com

Glimpse Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

917-292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

