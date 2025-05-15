Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPAL | ISIN: US37892C1062 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DR
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 11:01
1,080 Euro
+2,86 % +0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLIMPSE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLIMPSE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,15016:16
1,1001,16016:16
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Reaffirm Revenues and Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, provided financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025, ended March 31, 2025 ("Q3 FY '25").

Business Commentary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim

Financial Summary:

  • Q3 FY '25 revenue of approximately $1.4 million, a 25% decrease compared to Q3 FY '24 (ending March 31, 2024) revenue of approximately $1.9 million. This expected and previously discussed decrease was primarily driven by revenue recognition timing.

  • Q4 FY '25 (ending June 30, 2025) revenue is expected to be in the $3.2-3.8 million range and profitable, as we deliver and recognize the final stage of the large Department of Defense ("DoD") entity's contract for Spatial Core.

  • Last week, we received official confirmation for a new seven-figure Spatial Core deal, which we expect will be signed in the coming weeks. While the U.S. Government's Continuing Resolution and the lack of a Federal budget for 2025 has delayed the potential awarding of multiple Government and DoD opportunities, we continue to be well positioned for multiple opportunities and expect to confirm a few additional seven-figure Spatial Core opportunities in the coming months.

  • Revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $7 million, essentially flat compared to the same nine month period last year, despite divesting and consolidating multiple subsidiary companies. For FY '25 (ending June 30, 2025), we expect revenues in the $10-11 million range, a 15-25% increase from FY '24.

  • Gross Margin for Q3 FY '25 was approximately 72% compared to 70% for Q3 FY '24. We expect our going forward Gross Margin to be in the 65-75% range, an increase from our previous guidance due to a larger portion of revenue coming from Spatial Core and software license sales.

  • Net Operating Cash provided from Operations in Q3 FY '25 was a positive cash gain of approximately $0.13 million, compared to a Net Operating Cash loss of approximately -$0.92 million for Q3 FY '24. This is our second consecutive positive quarter. Net Operating Cash loss from Operations in the nine month period FY '25 was approximately -$0.13 million, compared to approximately -$4.3 million for the same nine month period last year despite having a similar level of revenue for the period. This turnaround reflects our significant reorganization efforts, cost reductions and maintenance of high gross margins.

  • The Company's cash and equivalent position as of March 31, 2025 was approximately $7.0 million, with an additional $0.65 million in accounts receivable. We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt and no preferred equity.

  • For the full details of our financial results, please refer to our 10Q filed on 5/15/25.

  • In light of the strong traction in Spatial Core's AI and Cloud driven revenues, a deep pipeline of revenues across our businesses, our position in the Immersive industry, tier 1 customer base, positive cash flow, cash balance and clean balance sheet we believe that there continues to be a sharp disconnect between our intrinsic value and our current public company valuation - both stand alone and versus our public and private comps. As such, we may seek to utilize our untapped $2 million common share buyback plan in order to protect our stock if circumstances warrant its utilization.

Recent Business Updates:

  • BLI is expected to deliver its $4 million+ Department of Defense ("DoD") contract this month, which would represent a foundational achievement as well as positioning Spatial Core as an Operating System for spatial computing integrating AI into 3D environments - digital twins, drones, robotics, etc.

  • During the quarter, BLI successfully delivered to the US Navy its first full motion Immersive Simulator System. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the adaptation of immersive technologies to enhance the capabilities, effectiveness, and safety of the US Military Services, setting the ground for potential follow-on contracts.

  • Foretell Reality entered into several contracts for its AI driven immersive training product.

  • Sector 5 Digital entered into follow-on agreements with Halliburton, Ecolab, Galderma, Walmart and AT&T.

  • Glimpse Lenses' Snap revenues grew significantly from the prior quarter and is tracking well.

  • Glimpse Learning entered into multiple software license contracts in the healthcare and educational segments.

Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
USA Dial In: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 633925
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2934/52387

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available through Friday, May 15, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available through Thursday, May 29, 2025. To listen, please call USA: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331; Replay Passcode: 52387. A webcast will also be available on the IR section of The Glimpse Group website (ir.theglimpsegroup.com) or by clicking the webcast link above.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Maydan Rothblum
CFO & COO
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
(917) 292-2685
maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of
March 31, 2025

As of
June 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,058,020

$

1,848,295

Accounts receivable

652,118

723,032

Deferred costs/contract assets

605,562

170,781

Notes receivable

93,600

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

579,264

778,181

Total current assets

8,988,564

3,520,289

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

70,975

167,325

Right-of-use assets, net

155,238

452,808

Intangible assets, net

161,253

487,867

Goodwill

10,857,600

10,857,600

Other assets

11,100

72,714

Total assets

$

20,244,730

$

15,558,603

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable

$

52,806

$

181,668

Accrued liabilities

780,330

340,979

Deferred revenue/contract liabilities

1,047,673

72,788

Lease liabilities, current portion

147,900

364,688

Contingent consideration for acquisitions, current portion

1,468,663

1,467,475

Total current liabilities

3,497,372

2,427,598

Long term liabilities

Contingent consideration for acquisitions, net of current portion

-

1,413,696

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

19,451

178,824

Total liabilities

3,516,823

4,020,118

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20 million shares
authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300 million shares
authorized; 21,043,756 and 18,158,217 issued and outstanding,
respectively

21,044

18,158

Additional paid-in capital

82,236,658

74,559,600

Accumulated deficit

(65,529,795

)

(63,039,273

)

Total stockholders' equity

16,727,907

11,538,485

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

20,244,730

$

15,558,603

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

March 31

March 31

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

Software services

$

1,283,287

$

1,466,397

$

6,641,652

$

6,510,740

Software license/software as a service

138,948

429,246

387,886

566,208

Total Revenue

1,422,235

1,895,643

7,029,538

7,076,948

Cost of goods sold

402,209

569,461

2,061,519

2,406,479

Gross Profit

1,020,026

1,326,182

4,968,019

4,670,469

Operating expenses:

Research and development expenses

829,815

1,136,848

2,610,038

4,209,518

General and administrative expenses

1,165,187

1,233,904

2,947,847

3,375,140

Sales and marketing expenses

483,138

559,681

1,606,236

2,138,539

Amortization of acquisition intangible assets

100,537

291,036

326,614

950,192

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

379,038

Intangible asset impairment

-

-

-

522,166

Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration

26,012

(291,980

)

87,492

(4,317,524

)

Total operating expenses

2,604,689

2,929,489

7,578,227

7,257,069

Loss from operations before other income

(1,584,663

)

(1,603,307

)

(2,610,208

)

(2,586,600

)

Other income

Interest income

82,461

61,051

119,686

186,534

Net loss

$

(1,502,202

)

$

(1,542,256

)

$

(2,490,522

)

$

(2,400,066

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.15

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding for basic and diluted net loss per share

20,999,445

17,195,322

19,161,661

16,194,523

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(2,490,522

)

$

(2,400,066

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Amortization and depreciation

390,467

1,040,759

Common stock and stock option based compensation for employees and board of directors

715,545

1,742,126

Net gain on divestiture of subsidiaries

(1,392,434

)

(1,000,000

)

Reserve on note received in connection with divestiture of subsidiaries

1,500,000

1,000,000

Gain on office lease termination

(34,660

)

-

Accrued non cash performance bonus fair value adjustment

-

(551,236

)

Acquisition contingent consideration fair value adjustment

87,492

(4,317,524

)

Impairment of intangible assets

-

901,204

Issuance of common stock to vendors

3,087

88,472

Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

(43,605

)

(99,144

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

70,914

478,598

Deferred costs/contract assets

(434,781

)

86,347

Loans receivable

(9,600

)

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

198,917

(251,030

)

Other assets

5,349

(1,506

)

Accounts payable

(128,862

)

(214,705

)

Accrued liabilities

442,496

(388,644

)

Deferred revenue/contract liabilities

994,063

(396,546

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(126,134

)

(4,282,895

)

Cash flow used in investing activities:

Purchase of leasehold improvements and equipment

(41,453

)

(19,346

)

Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition

(1,500,000

)

-

Cash used in investing activities

(1,541,453

)

(19,346

)

Cash flows provided by financing activities:

Proceeds from securities purchase agreement, net

6,785,552

2,968,501

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

175,760

-

Issuance of note receivable

(84,000

)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,877,312

2,968,501

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

5,209,725

(1,333,740

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

1,848,295

5,619,083

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

7,058,020

$

4,285,343

Non-cash Investing and Financing activities:

Issuance of common stock for satisfaction of contingent liability

$

-

$

974,647

Issuance of common stock for non cash performance bonus

$

-

$

490,360

Lease liabilities arising from right-of-use assets

$

20,344

$

113,182

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in millions)

(in millions)

Net loss

$

(1.50

)

$

(1.54

)

$

(2.49

)

$

(2.40

)

Depreciation and amortization

0.12

0.32

0.39

1.04

EBITDA loss

(1.38

)

(1.22

)

(2.10

)

(1.36

)

Stock based compensation expenses

0.31

0.62

0.71

1.83

Loss on subsidiary divestiture

-

-

0.11

-

Gain on office lease termination

-

-

(0.03

)

-

Non cash change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration

0.03

(0.29

)

0.09

(4.32

)

Intangible asset and goodwill impairment

-

-

-

0.90

Non cash change in fair value of accrued performance bonus

-

-

-

(0.55

)

Adjusted EBITDA loss

$

(1.04

)

$

(0.89

)

$

(1.22

)

$

(3.50

)

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-glimpse-group-reports-q3-fiscal-year-2025-financial-results-1027938

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.