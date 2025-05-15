The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Reaffirm Revenues and Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, provided financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025, ended March 31, 2025 ("Q3 FY '25").

Business Commentary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim

Financial Summary:

Q3 FY '25 revenue of approximately $1.4 million, a 25% decrease compared to Q3 FY '24 (ending March 31, 2024) revenue of approximately $1.9 million. This expected and previously discussed decrease was primarily driven by revenue recognition timing.

Q4 FY '25 (ending June 30, 2025) revenue is expected to be in the $3.2-3.8 million range and profitable , as we deliver and recognize the final stage of the large Department of Defense ("DoD") entity's contract for Spatial Core.

Last week, we received official confirmation for a new seven-figure Spatial Core deal, which we expect will be signed in the coming weeks. While the U.S. Government's Continuing Resolution and the lack of a Federal budget for 2025 has delayed the potential awarding of multiple Government and DoD opportunities, we continue to be well positioned for multiple opportunities and expect to confirm a few additional seven-figure Spatial Core opportunities in the coming months.

Revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $7 million, essentially flat compared to the same nine month period last year, despite divesting and consolidating multiple subsidiary companies. For FY '25 (ending June 30, 2025), we expect revenues in the $10-11 million range, a 15-25% increase from FY '24.

Gross Margin for Q3 FY '25 was approximately 72% compared to 70% for Q3 FY '24. We expect our going forward Gross Margin to be in the 65-75% range, an increase from our previous guidance due to a larger portion of revenue coming from Spatial Core and software license sales.

Net Operating Cash provided from Operations in Q3 FY '25 was a positive cash gain of approximately $0.13 million, compared to a Net Operating Cash loss of approximately -$0.92 million for Q3 FY '24. This is our second consecutive positive quarter . Net Operating Cash loss from Operations in the nine month period FY '25 was approximately -$0.13 million, compared to approximately -$4.3 million for the same nine month period last year despite having a similar level of revenue for the period. This turnaround reflects our significant reorganization efforts, cost reductions and maintenance of high gross margins.

The Company's cash and equivalent position as of March 31, 2025 was approximately $7.0 million, with an additional $0.65 million in accounts receivable. We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt and no preferred equity.

For the full details of our financial results, please refer to our 10Q filed on 5/15/25.

In light of the strong traction in Spatial Core's AI and Cloud driven revenues, a deep pipeline of revenues across our businesses, our position in the Immersive industry, tier 1 customer base, positive cash flow, cash balance and clean balance sheet we believe that there continues to be a sharp disconnect between our intrinsic value and our current public company valuation - both stand alone and versus our public and private comps. As such, we may seek to utilize our untapped $2 million common share buyback plan in order to protect our stock if circumstances warrant its utilization.

Recent Business Updates:

BLI is expected to deliver its $4 million+ Department of Defense ("DoD") contract this month, which would represent a foundational achievement as well as positioning Spatial Core as an Operating System for spatial computing integrating AI into 3D environments - digital twins, drones, robotics, etc.

During the quarter, BLI successfully delivered to the US Navy its first full motion Immersive Simulator System. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the adaptation of immersive technologies to enhance the capabilities, effectiveness, and safety of the US Military Services, setting the ground for potential follow-on contracts.

Foretell Reality entered into several contracts for its AI driven immersive training product.

Sector 5 Digital entered into follow-on agreements with Halliburton, Ecolab, Galderma, Walmart and AT&T.

Glimpse Lenses' Snap revenues grew significantly from the prior quarter and is tracking well.

Glimpse Learning entered into multiple software license contracts in the healthcare and educational segments.

Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

USA Dial In: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 633925

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2934/52387

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available through Friday, May 15, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available through Thursday, May 29, 2025. To listen, please call USA: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331; Replay Passcode: 52387. A webcast will also be available on the IR section of The Glimpse Group website (ir.theglimpsegroup.com) or by clicking the webcast link above.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

March 31, 2025 As of

June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,058,020 $ 1,848,295 Accounts receivable 652,118 723,032 Deferred costs/contract assets 605,562 170,781 Notes receivable 93,600 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 579,264 778,181 Total current assets 8,988,564 3,520,289 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 70,975 167,325 Right-of-use assets, net 155,238 452,808 Intangible assets, net 161,253 487,867 Goodwill 10,857,600 10,857,600 Other assets 11,100 72,714 Total assets $ 20,244,730 $ 15,558,603 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 52,806 $ 181,668 Accrued liabilities 780,330 340,979 Deferred revenue/contract liabilities 1,047,673 72,788 Lease liabilities, current portion 147,900 364,688 Contingent consideration for acquisitions, current portion 1,468,663 1,467,475 Total current liabilities 3,497,372 2,427,598 Long term liabilities Contingent consideration for acquisitions, net of current portion - 1,413,696 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 19,451 178,824 Total liabilities 3,516,823 4,020,118 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20 million shares

authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300 million shares

authorized; 21,043,756 and 18,158,217 issued and outstanding,

respectively 21,044 18,158 Additional paid-in capital 82,236,658 74,559,600 Accumulated deficit (65,529,795 ) (63,039,273 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,727,907 11,538,485 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,244,730 $ 15,558,603

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended March 31 March 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Software services $ 1,283,287 $ 1,466,397 $ 6,641,652 $ 6,510,740 Software license/software as a service 138,948 429,246 387,886 566,208 Total Revenue 1,422,235 1,895,643 7,029,538 7,076,948 Cost of goods sold 402,209 569,461 2,061,519 2,406,479 Gross Profit 1,020,026 1,326,182 4,968,019 4,670,469 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 829,815 1,136,848 2,610,038 4,209,518 General and administrative expenses 1,165,187 1,233,904 2,947,847 3,375,140 Sales and marketing expenses 483,138 559,681 1,606,236 2,138,539 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 100,537 291,036 326,614 950,192 Goodwill impairment - - - 379,038 Intangible asset impairment - - - 522,166 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 26,012 (291,980 ) 87,492 (4,317,524 ) Total operating expenses 2,604,689 2,929,489 7,578,227 7,257,069 Loss from operations before other income (1,584,663 ) (1,603,307 ) (2,610,208 ) (2,586,600 ) Other income Interest income 82,461 61,051 119,686 186,534 Net loss $ (1,502,202 ) $ (1,542,256 ) $ (2,490,522 ) $ (2,400,066 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding for basic and diluted net loss per share 20,999,445 17,195,322 19,161,661 16,194,523

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,490,522 ) $ (2,400,066 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 390,467 1,040,759 Common stock and stock option based compensation for employees and board of directors 715,545 1,742,126 Net gain on divestiture of subsidiaries (1,392,434 ) (1,000,000 ) Reserve on note received in connection with divestiture of subsidiaries 1,500,000 1,000,000 Gain on office lease termination (34,660 ) - Accrued non cash performance bonus fair value adjustment - (551,236 ) Acquisition contingent consideration fair value adjustment 87,492 (4,317,524 ) Impairment of intangible assets - 901,204 Issuance of common stock to vendors 3,087 88,472 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (43,605 ) (99,144 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 70,914 478,598 Deferred costs/contract assets (434,781 ) 86,347 Loans receivable (9,600 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 198,917 (251,030 ) Other assets 5,349 (1,506 ) Accounts payable (128,862 ) (214,705 ) Accrued liabilities 442,496 (388,644 ) Deferred revenue/contract liabilities 994,063 (396,546 ) Net cash used in operating activities (126,134 ) (4,282,895 ) Cash flow used in investing activities: Purchase of leasehold improvements and equipment (41,453 ) (19,346 ) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition (1,500,000 ) - Cash used in investing activities (1,541,453 ) (19,346 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Proceeds from securities purchase agreement, net 6,785,552 2,968,501 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 175,760 - Issuance of note receivable (84,000 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 6,877,312 2,968,501 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,209,725 (1,333,740 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,848,295 5,619,083 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,058,020 $ 4,285,343 Non-cash Investing and Financing activities: Issuance of common stock for satisfaction of contingent liability $ - $ 974,647 Issuance of common stock for non cash performance bonus $ - $ 490,360 Lease liabilities arising from right-of-use assets $ 20,344 $ 113,182

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions) (in millions) Net loss $ (1.50 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (2.49 ) $ (2.40 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.12 0.32 0.39 1.04 EBITDA loss (1.38 ) (1.22 ) (2.10 ) (1.36 ) Stock based compensation expenses 0.31 0.62 0.71 1.83 Loss on subsidiary divestiture - - 0.11 - Gain on office lease termination - - (0.03 ) - Non cash change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 0.03 (0.29 ) 0.09 (4.32 ) Intangible asset and goodwill impairment - - - 0.90 Non cash change in fair value of accrued performance bonus - - - (0.55 ) Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (1.04 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (3.50 )

