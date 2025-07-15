The Glimpse Group Provides Preliminary Unaudited Q4 Fiscal Year '25 Results: 100% Organic Revenue Growth ($3.5MM) And Positive EBITDA

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ: VRAR; FSE: 9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, provided preliminary and unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025, ended June 30, 2025 ("Q4 FY '25").

Preliminary Q4 FY'25 Financial Results

The Company expects total revenues for Q4 FY'25 to be approximately $3.50 million, representing: a) an increase of approximately 100% compared to revenues of $1.73 million in Q4 FY'24, and b) an increase of approximately 150% compared to revenues of $1.42 million in Q3 FY'25.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY'25 was positive compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately -$1.1 million in Q4 FY'24.

The Company's cash and equivalent position as of June 30, 2025 was approximately $6.85 million. We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt and no preferred equity.

Final recognized revenue and any other financials are subject to review, may change and will be released with the Company's audited financial statements and related annual report towards the end of September 2025.

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse, commented: "Q4 FY'25 revenue was our highest in over two years, entirely organic and primarily driven by Spatial Core's Department of Defense (DoD) software and services contracts. In parallel, we maintained profitable operations-a continuation of our recent quarters."

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

