The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Strategic Update Letter - Calendar Year 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driven software and services, provided a strategic update as we begin calendar year 2026 ("CY '26").

Business Commentary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim

Strategic Update:

For CY '26, we are focused on the following key strategic items, all aimed at unlocking shareholder value - which we strongly believe is not reflected in the Company's current equity valuation:

Brightline Interactive ("BLI") Spinout/IPO:

BLI's solutions, via its SpatialCore software platform, enable real-time operational orchestration and training of digital twins, robotics, drones and autonomous systems, primarily in the Defense Tech/AI software segment.

As previously discussed, we are actively in the process of potentially IPOing BLI as its own independent, Nasdaq listed company - a PURE PLAY, standalone, well capitalized provider of Physical AI, Spatial Computing, Cloud-based, Operational Simulation Middleware to the Department of War ("DoW") and Big Data enterprises.

We engaged Lucid Capital Markets as our investment banking partner and have recently filed the initial registration documents with the regulatory bodies.

Our goal is to complete the potential BLI IPO in the first half of CY '26 and we believe that we are on track to meet this goal (subject to SEC review process timing and market conditions). However, while we continue to be on track, there is no guarantee that an IPO of BLI will come to fruition.

As such, in parallel to the BLI IPO path, we are also exploring multiple private company spin-out alternatives for BLI. These include active discussions with various strategic players and investors in the Defense Tech/AI software segment.

We are committed to exploring all paths that could maximize the opportunity for BLI to succeed while creating value for Glimpse shareholders.

Immersive Technologies:

Our core Immersive businesses are increasingly driven by traction in our Foretell Ai (AI roleplay Immersive simulation) software product.

Foretell Ai provides intelligent, conversational simulations in Immersive environments, and has been gaining traction in both the Education and Healthcare segments. While early in its commercialization, the level of Enterprise interest in Foretell Ai and the accelerating pace of new licenses and annual license renewals is encouraging. Our goal is for Foretell Ai to eventually become a foundational base for Glimpse's Immersive revenues.

As an example, we recently entered into a contract with a NYC based higher education institution for the design, deployment and integration of a local Large Language Model ("LLM") infrastructure, specifically configured to run Foretell AI in Immersive environments that will be utilized across a variety of campus and community systems and programs.

Glimpse Add-Ons:

Once we divest BLI and as we continue to grow our Immersive business, we will be well positioned to explore strategic, non-organic transactions that could enhance our current offerings, open up new markets and potentially create significant value for our shareholders.

There is a significant universe of exciting private technology companies, from early stage to well established, that may be interested in joining Glimpse and benefiting from our Nasdaq listed status in order to create liquidity and value for their shareholders in an accelerated manner.

We are reviewing such potential alternatives and may look to transact on these in CY '26 once we have successfully spun-out BLI.

Capital:

Glimpse's current cash balance is expected to be sufficient for the next 12 months+.

We continue to maintain a healthy and clean capital structure, with no debt, no converts, no prefs or material obligations.

The Company recently put in place an S3 and ATM facility. There is no intent to utilize these in the foreseeable future and not at the current valuation. However, these are important and cost-effective tools for a publicly traded company to have in place in case potential opportunities arise.

Thank you for your interest and support.

I wish you all a successful and healthy 2026!

Lyron Bentovim

President and CEO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and AI driven software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

(917) 292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-glimpse-group-strategic-update-letter-calendar-year-2026-1124814