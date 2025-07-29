The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive Provides Immersive Synthetic Training Ecosystem For DoD

Brightline expands its role as a leader in AI-powered spatial computing, providing immersive training capabilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced that its subsidiary company Brightline Interactive, LLC ("BLI"), a pioneer in AI-driven spatial computing and operational simulation, has successfully executed the development of a unified synthetic training ecosystem for the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD").

The system enables soldiers to train, plan, and execute missions in a fully virtualized environment, providing interfaces for collaboration and digital twin integration. The platform unifies cutting-edge features into a single ecosystem, including:

AI-augmented, no-code workflows that democratize scenario creation and accelerate content development.

Digital twins and multi-domain simulations enriched with geospatial data.

Architecture leveraging open standards for seamless interoperability.

A "single pane of glass" interface for multi-user collaboration and integration with Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) assets.

Hardware-agnostic XR capabilities for highly immersive soldier training experiences.

Modular, scalable design enabling rapid expansion and support for future mission needs.

"BLI is committed to equipping soldiers with training systems that mirror the complexity and speed of modern operations," said Tyler Gates, General Manager of Brightline Interactive. "By fusing AI, spatial computing, and open standards, we're delivering an ecosystem that empowers the DoD to train and plan more effectively, anywhere and at any time."

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse commented: "This ecosystem represents a major step forward in delivering intelligent, distributed training solutions to the U.S. military - combining operational realism, AI adaptability, and full-spectrum collaboration within a single platform."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, deep tech and 5G integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Brightline Interactive Contact:

Tyler Gates

General Manager, Brightline Interactive

Chief Futurist, The Glimpse Group

Tyler@brightlineinteractive.com

Glimpse Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

917-292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/brightline-interactive-provides-immersive-synthetic-training-ecos-1054121