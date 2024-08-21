Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful synthesis of diamonds from its dry separated natural flake graphite produced at the Company's Scarborough, Ontario Facility.

Highlights;

Volt Carbon produced a graphite concentrate blend specifically developed for diamond synthesis. Using the high pressure-high temperature (HPHT) method, this graphite was converted into synthetic diamonds. The specially purified -30+50 mesh natural flake graphite, produced from the Berkwood Deposit (owned by Green Battery Minerals Inc.) (TSXV: GEM), was transformed into near-gemstone-quality crystals ranging from 2 to 5 carats. Figure 1 illustrates the two batches of diamonds produced through this process.

Volt Carbon's dry separation techniques preserved the natural catalyst materials needed for the graphite-to-diamond transformation in the HPHT reaction chamber. The results were on par with competitor graphite materials processed through flotation and chemical separation. A third-party assessment confirmed the effectiveness of Volt Carbon's processed graphite for synthetic diamond production. Furthermore, it was observed that the high graphitic structure and low oxidation characteristics of Volt Carbon's graphite enabled diamond synthesis at temperatures up to 200 degrees Celsius lower than typical commercially available flake graphite concentrate, potentially reducing energy use costs and carbon footprint. Volt Carbon's graphite materials were combined with additional catalyst materials and compressed into diamond seeds before entering the HPHT process. The outcome demonstrated that Volt Carbon's modified flake graphite concentrate has potential for production of high-quality diamond structures ideal for various applications including gemstones, metalworking, lapping compounds, coatings for cutting, drilling, and grinding tools.

Figure 1: Left Batch Diamond Seed 1, Right Batch Diamond Seed 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/220645_162ed82c24d479db_001full.jpg

Looking ahead, Volt Carbon aims to advance to the next phase of development by synthesizing diamonds for wafer structures in semiconductor and medical applications. This innovative approach highlights the Company's dedication to maximizing the potential of its low-oxidation graphite concentrate-a key benefit of its dry separation process-and to delivering high-value products with tangible carbon offsets across diverse industries.

V-Bond Lee, CEO and President, stated, "In our first attempt, we nearly reached gemstone-quality diamonds. We are excited about this material and will continue to develop our natural flake graphite for both gemstone, industrial, and semiconductor applications. This unique material blend will be available in our online store next month."

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

