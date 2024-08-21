Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2024) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

RIWI Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 - in USD:

RIWI earned $1,026,112 in revenues in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $928,415 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 10.5%. The Company's revenue in the second quarter of 2024 consisted of $360,284 in transaction revenue, $400,945 in recurring revenue and $264,883 in project-based revenue. RIWI also recorded a net loss of $108,826 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to a net loss of $162,190 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an improvement of 32.9%.

The RIWI transactional revenue segment was significantly impacted by RIWI's newly implemented data quality measures and the Company's commitment to demonstrable quality data in order to win new clients in an industry increasingly sensitive to these requirements. Management expects this segment to continue being impacted for the next two quarters as improvements are made to improve the customer experience of the RIWI Respondent Marketplace and as RIWI improves the respondent supply quality.

On April 24, 2024, RIWI announced the acquisition of the majority of the assets of CoolTool Inc., a leading survey and non-conscious data collection platform. This acquisition enhances the RIWI platform by providing customers with new functionality and opens up a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) recurring revenue stream.

RIWI signed 16 new client contracts in the three months ended June 30, 2024, including contract signings with 9 new RIWI customers.

RIWI delivered its first set of marketing-related market research projects by completing both a packaging market research project and a video-testing project. Management is of the view that these successful capstone projects will help attract new areas of business opportunity for RIWI and provide references for the Company's expanding consumer packaged goods customer segment.

RIWI delivered the first back-to-back quarters of in excess of $1 million USD in revenues since 2021, showing the stabilization of the business.

RIWI was recognized in several notable publications in the second quarter of 2024: a paper from The World Bank on "Attitudes Towards Reducing Fossil Fuels: Evidence Across 12 Middle-Income Countries"; an article in Communications Medicine on "Perceptions of the determinants of health across income and urbanicity levels in 8 countries"; an article in Foreign Policy about "What do Russians Really Think About Putin's War"; a paper in Research Square on "Perceived Threats From Minorities Decreases with Increased Societal Threat: Evidence from the 2021 Military Coup in Myanmar"; and in interviews with RIWI's CEO Greg Wong and Dmitry Gaiduk, the Company's Chief Product Officer, in Greenbook's CEO series.

"The global market research industry is ripe for disruption. Currently, clients are often forced to juggle multiple providers and platforms, leading to inconsistent methodologies and unreliable data," said Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "At RIWI, we're seizing this opportunity by developing a comprehensive, AI-powered platform that integrates research technologies, sample collection, and services. Our singular solution addresses the industry's fragmentation, ensuring data quality and trustworthy insights. This innovative approach not only meets our customers' needs for better decision-making but also positions RIWI for long-term success. We're confident that our strategy will deliver significant value to investors who join us on this transformative journey," added Mr. Wong.

RIWI CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues (Note 8) $ 1,026,112 $ 928,415 $ 2,161,959 $ 2,129,655 Operating expenses General and administrative (Note 9) 302,984 446,687 691,738 1,026,253 Operations (Note 9) 530,605 - 1,036,091 - Technology costs (Note 9) 109,197 382,217 215,915 881,747 Sales and marketing (Note 9) 179,595 236,465 316,720 504,640 Total operating expenses 1,122,381 1,065,369 2,260,464 2,412,640 Operating loss before other income (96,269 ) (136,954 ) (98,505 ) (282,985 ) Other income Interest income 22,297 23,112 51,620 42,873 Gain on asset disposal - 971 - 971 Other expenses (Note 9) (34,854 ) (36,962 ) (34,854 ) (37,228 ) Total other income (12,557 ) (12,879 ) 16,766 6,616 Net loss before income taxes (108,826 ) (149,833 ) (81,739 ) (276,369 ) Income tax expense - (12,357 ) - (13,764 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (108,826 ) $ (162,190 ) $ (81,739 ) $ (290,133 ) Net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and dliuted 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428

RIWI CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars) June 30,

2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (Note 5) $ 2,072,324 $ 3,094,542 Accounts receivable (Note 11(a)) 675,590 637,894 Unbilled revenue (Note 8(b)) 37,402 81,948 Contract costs 17,272 43,182 Prepaid expenses and other assets 105,281 53,571 Total current assets 2,907,869 3,911,137 Property and equipment 30,967 3,116 Intangible assets (Note 6) 595,613 151,381 Total assets $ 3,534,449 $ 4,065,634 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 182,129 $ 472,703 Contingent consideration liability (Note 4) 128,244 - Deferred revenue (Note 8b)) 477,353 902,884 Total current liabilities 787,726 1,375,587 Long-term liabilities Contingent consideration liability (Note 4) 64,274 - Total liabilities 852,000 1,375,587 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 7) 4,940,930 4,940,930 Contributed surplus (Note 7) 2,907,278 2,833,137 Accumulated deficit (5,165,759 ) (5,084,020 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,682,449 2,690,047 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,534,449 $ 4,065,634

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

