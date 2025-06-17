Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2025) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTCQB: RWCRF), a global leader in real-time data collection and sentiment analysis, today announced the launch of its innovative synthetic data generation capabilities, offering clients a powerful new tool for secure, high-quality, and rapidly accessible data insights. This strategic expansion leverages RIWI's proprietary Random Domain Intercept Technology (RDIT) and its sample hub to create statistically robust and privacy-preserving synthetic datasets, addressing critical needs in an increasingly data-driven world.

Synthetic data, system generated rather than collected from real-world events, maintains the statistical properties and patterns of original data without compromising individual privacy. This breakthrough enables organizations to overcome significant challenges associated with traditional data collection, including privacy concerns, data scarcity, and the high costs and time involved in acquiring large, diverse datasets.

"The introduction of our synthetic data solutions opens up newer opportunities for our clients," says Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI. "Our synthetic data offering provides a transformative solution, delivering statistically representative datasets that empower our clients to innovate faster and train more robust AI models while upholding the highest standards of data privacy and ethical practice. Best yet, we are offering our clients the ability to complement our real audience responses with synthetic data at no cost in order to help them learn the benefits of high quality synthetic data."

RIWI's synthetic data capabilities are particularly valuable for:

Privacy-Sensitive Research: Conducting analysis on sensitive topics or populations where real data collection faces stringent privacy regulations.

Conducting analysis on sensitive topics or populations where real data collection faces stringent privacy regulations. AI/Machine Learning Model Training: Providing vast, diverse, and unbiased datasets for training and validating AI and machine learning models, enhancing their accuracy and generalizability.

Providing vast, diverse, and unbiased datasets for training and validating AI and machine learning models, enhancing their accuracy and generalizability. Market Simulation and Forecasting: Running complex simulations and predictive analytics without relying on real-world data constraints.

Running complex simulations and predictive analytics without relying on real-world data constraints. Addressing Data Scarcity: Generating data for rare events or niche markets where sufficient real data is difficult or impossible to obtain.

Generating data for rare events or niche markets where sufficient real data is difficult or impossible to obtain. Accelerating Development: Significantly reducing the time and cost associated with traditional data acquisition and preparation.

Utilizing advanced algorithms, RIWI's synthetic data generation process is informed by the unique real-time, random-sample data collected through its patented RDIT methodology as well as from its ongoing data trackers that are run globally. This ensures that the generated datasets accurately reflect the underlying characteristics and relationships found in real populations, providing unparalleled utility for diverse analytical and developmental purposes.

RIWI will be showcasing its synthetic data generator at both the Quirk's event in New York City on July 23rd and 24th as well as at the Pangborn Sensory Symposium on August 17th to the 21st in Philadelphia.

In addition, RIWI would like to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 759,665 stock options ("Options") to certain executives and directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.54 per share and expire on June 16, 2030.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255805

SOURCE: RIWI Corp.