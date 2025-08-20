Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

RIWI Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 - in US Dollars:

RIWI reported $1,495,370 USD in revenues in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up 45.7% from $1,026,112 in Q2 2024. Revenue consisted of $868,718 in transaction revenue, $387,103 in recurring revenue and $239,549 in project-based revenue. Twelve-month trailing revenue reached a record $6,039,778 as of quarter-end. The Company recorded a net loss of $336,380 and an operating loss of $291,248 for the period as compared to a net loss of $108,826 and an operating loss of $96,269 for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. In early August 2025, RIWI initiated a cost savings plan ("Cost Savings Plan") in order to streamline sales and operations and focus on profitability. The Cost Savings Plan is expected to result in an annual cost savings to the business of approximately $600,000 and is expected to begin to impact RIWI's financials in the third quarter of 2025. The Company is expected to experience the full impact of this plan in the fourth quarter of 2025. RIWI signed 32 customer contracts in the three months ended June 30, 2025, including 9 new RIWI customers, reflecting continued demand across its solutions. In the second quarter of 2025, RIWI released two new significant product enhancements. The first is a self-service sample portal enabling customers to check project feasibility of consumer-based sample themselves and if desired, purchase the sample, generate the survey redirect links and launch their project, all without the need for RIWI professional services. This platform is meant to grow the demand for RIWI sample and help corporate researchers accelerate their research. The second enhancement is the RIWI synthetic AI data generator which will help researchers access data based on real human personas that are statistically robust and privacy-preserving, at a fraction of the cost of real respondents. Subsequent to the second quarter of 2025, RIWI has also reached an agreement with Pathfinder Asset Management Limited (the "Lender"), an insider that beneficially owns or controls more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, to obtain a $1,000,000 CAD working capital loan (the "Loan"). The Loan will have a term of two (2) years, will accrue interest at the rate of 12% per annum, with interest payable semi-annually and principal due at the end of the term. The Company will also pay a loan bonus to the Lender in common shares in the capital of the Company, in an amount equal to 20% of the value of the loan or $200,000, at a deemed price per share of $0.50, for an aggregate of 400,000 RIWI shares. The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of the Loan will be used for working capital management, general corporate purposes and will support the continued growth of RIWI and its focus on profitability. RIWI continued to invest in building its brand by attending the Insights Innovation Exchange (IIEX) event in Europe and exhibited at Quirk's Event for Marketing Research & Insights Professionals in New York City in the second quarter of 2025. These events, along with RIWI's marketing campaigns, continue to aid RIWI to gain market visibility and acceptance for its research and sample solutions that are differentiated in the market. "With record 12-month trailing revenue, disciplined cost actions, expanding customer adoption, and targeted product enhancements, RIWI is positioning for sustained growth with improving operating efficiency," said Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI.

RIWI CORP. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)

Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30



June 30



2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues (Note 8) $ 1,495,370

$ 1,026,112

$ 3,063,640

$ 2,161,959

















Operating expenses















General and administrative (Note 9)

381,816



302,984



860,965



691,738

Operations (Note 9)

1,063,861



530,605



2,104,745



1,036,091

Technology costs (Note 9)

159,460



109,197



333,958



215,915

Sales and marketing (Note 9)

181,481



179,595



376,480



316,720

Total operating expenses

1,786,618



1,122,381



3,676,148



2,260,464

Operating loss before other income

(291,248 )

(96,269 )

(612,508 )

(98,505 ) Other income/(expense)















Interest income

2,244



22,297



3,564



51,620

Interest expense

(32,630 )

-



(63,370 )

-

Other expenses

(30,713 )

(34,854 )

(41,765 )

(34,854 ) Total other income

(61,099 )

(12,557 )

(101,571 )

16,766

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(352,347 )

(108,826 )

(714,079 )

(81,739 )















Income tax recovery/(expense)

15,967



-



31,934



-

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (336,380 ) $ (108,826 ) $ (682,145 ) $ (81,739 ) Net income (loss) per share















Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding















Basic and diluted

18,004,428



18,004,428



18,004,428



18,004,428



RIWI CORP.







Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position





As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024







(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)















June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024









Assets















Current assets







Cash $ 387,691

$ 1,845,224

Accounts receivable (Note 11(a))

1,414,232



1,636,810

Unbilled revenue (Note 8(b))

66,118



112,069

Contract costs

15,233



38,082

Prepaid expenses and other assets

101,323



128,921

Total current assets

1,984,597



3,761,106









Property and equipment

19,595



24,652

Intangible assets (Note 5)

1,325,973



1,496,485

Goodwill (Note 5)

1,047,092



1,047,092

Total assets $ 4,377,257

$ 6,329,335









Liabilities















Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 920,015

$ 1,179,152

Acquisition holdbacks payable

214,989



775,991

Deferred revenue (Note 8(b))

491,880



1,092,815

Notes payable (Note 6)

168,703



58,073

Total current liabilities

1,795,587



3,106,031









Long-term liabilities







Long-term portion of notes payable (Note 6)

977,644



967,473

Deferred tax liability

183,337



215,270

Total liabilities

2,956,568



4,288,774









Shareholders' equity















Share capital (Note 7)

4,940,930



4,940,930

Contributed surplus (Note 7)

3,052,498



2,990,225

Accumulated deficit

(6,572,739 )

(5,890,594 ) Total shareholders' equity

1,420,689



2,040,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,377,257

$ 6,329,335



As noted in the highlights above, RIWI has enacted the Cost Savings Plan in an effort to improve liquidity to support working capital needs and any other general corporate needs of the business. These cost saving steps that the Company has enacted includes headcount reductions, additional synergies from technology consolidations and salary reductions for all of the higher paid employees, including all C-suite members.

Subsequent to the second quarter of 2025, RIWI has also reached an agreement with Pathfinder Asset Management Limited, an insider shareholder of the Company, to obtain a $1,000,000 CAD working capital Loan. The Loan will have a term of two (2) years, will accrue interest at the rate of 12% per annum, with interest payable semi-annually and principal due at the end of the term. The Company will also pay a loan bonus in common shares in the capital of the Company to the Lender, in an amount equal to 20% of the value of the loan or $200,000, at a deemed price per share of $0.50, for an aggregate of 400,000 RIWI shares. The transaction is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval. The net proceeds of the Loan will be used for working capital management, general corporate purposes and will support the continued growth of RIWI and its focus on profitability.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263244

SOURCE: RIWI Corp.