Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, has granted an aggregate of 50,000 stock options ("Options") to certain key employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.51 per share and expire on November 18, 2030.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275084

SOURCE: RIWI Corp.