Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announces that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). In connection with the second tranche, the Company issued 4,530,900 Units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,359,270. Including the first tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 8,322,220 Units for total gross proceeds of $2,496,666.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby, if at any time prior to the expiry of the Warrants, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds $0.75 for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company provides notice of or issues a press release announcing such acceleration. Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the accelerated expiry date will automatically expire, and all rights of the holders of such Warrants will terminate without compensation.

The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and other customary closing conditions. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering, for general working capital and corporate purposes, including continued product development and commercialization activities.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Offering for a total of 614,400 Units. Participation by the insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Company paid finder's fees consisting of cash commissions totaling $57,312 to certain arm's length finders, representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such finders, in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there will be no sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

