Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announces a non-brokered private placement for the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at price of $0.50 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby, if at any time prior to the expiry of the Warrants, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds $0.75 for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company provides notice of or issues a press release announcing such acceleration. Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the accelerated expiry date will automatically expire, and all rights of the holders of such Warrants will terminate without compensation.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering, for general working capital and corporate purposes, including continued product development and commercialization activities.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange) and other customary closing conditions. The Units, and all securities underlying the Units, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and there will be no sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282902

Source: RIWI Corp.