Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

RIWI Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 - in US Dollars:

RIWI reported $1,441,366 in revenue in the quarter ending September 30, 2025, up 36.1% from $1,059,034 the same quarter last year. Revenue consisted of $669,231 in transaction revenue, $355,833 in recurring revenue and $416,302 in project-based revenue. Twelve-month trailing revenue reached a record $6,422,111 as of quarter-end. The Company recorded a net loss of $247,230 and an operating loss of $234,334 for the period as compared to a net loss of $393,177 and an operating loss of $395,868 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In early August 2025, RIWI initiated a Cost Savings Plan in order to streamline sales and operations and focus on profitability. The Plan included temporary salary reductions for certain personnel with performance-based incentives tied to profitability milestones, aligning management compensation with shareholder value creation. The Cost Savings Plan has had an immediate impact, with RIWI experiencing positive adjusted EBITDA of $32,894 for the month ended September 30, 2025. RIWI signed 39 customer contracts in the three months ended September 30, 2025, including 9 new RIWI customers, reflecting continued demand across its solutions. In Q3 2025, RIWI released several platform enhancements designed to improve customer experience and accelerate project timelines. These enhancements are expected to drive customer acquisition and retention. Key releases include: a video diary solution enabling researchers to observe and code participant behavior with products or daily routines; an AI-based translation service for multilingual surveys; and an AI quick-quote tool in the RIWI Sample Hub that generates instant quotes based on typed sample requirements. RIWI continued to build its brand with key clients and prospects in the third quarter of 2025, exhibiting and speaking at the Pangborn Sensory Science Symposium, where its software was demonstrated at the L'Oréal booth. The Company also presented at the Small Cap Discoveries conference to increase visibility with potential investors. These events, combined with ongoing marketing campaigns, continue to drive market awareness and acceptance of RIWI's differentiated research, product, and sample solutions.

RIWI CORP.























Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

















For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024























(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)





















































Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30



September 30





2025



2024



2025



2024



























Revenue (Note 9) $ 1,441,366

$ 1,059,034

$ 4,505,006

$ 3,220,993



















Operating expenses















General and administrative (Note 10)

416,324



553,423



1,277,289



1,245,160

Operations (Note 10)

951,009



561,216



3,055,754



1,597,307

Technology costs (Note 10)

151,903



148,834



485,861



364,749

Sales and marketing (Note 10)

156,464



191,429



532,944



508,149

Total operating expenses

1,675,700



1,454,902



5,351,848



3,715,365



















Operating loss before other income

(234,334 )

(395,868 )

(846,842 )

(494,372 )

















Other income/(expense)















Interest income

101



21,490



3,665



73,110

Interest expense

(43,117 )

-



(106,487 )

-

Other expenses

14,515



(18,799 )

(27,250 )

(53,655 ) Total other income

(28,501 )

2,691



(130,072 )

19,455

Net loss before income taxes

(262,835 )

(393,177 )

(976,914 )

(474,917 )

















Income tax recovery

15,605



-



47,539



-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (247,230 ) $ (393,177 ) $ (929,375 ) $ (474,917 )

















Net loss per share















Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 )

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding















Basic and diluted

18,404,428



18,004,428



18,404,428



18,004,428



RIWI CORP.











Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position







As at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024











(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)





























September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024















Assets

























Current assets











Cash $ 737,711

$ 1,845,224

Accounts receivable (Note 12(a))

1,214,710



1,636,810

Unbilled revenue (Note 9(b))

102,712



112,069

Contract costs

3,808



38,082

Prepaid expenses and other assets

74,050



128,921

Total current assets

2,132,991



3,761,106











Property and equipment

16,558



24,652

Intangible assets (Note 5)

1,242,179



1,496,485

Goodwill (Note 5)

1,047,092



1,047,092

Total assets $ 4,438,820

$ 6,329,335











Liabilities

















Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 862,393

$ 1,179,152

Acquisition holdbacks payable (Note 6)

174,989



775,991

Deferred revenue (Note 9(b))

259,965



1,092,815

Notes payable (Note 7)

64,590



58,073

Total current liabilities

1,361,937



3,106,031











Long-term liabilities







Long-term portion of notes payable (Note 7)

1,523,777



967,473

Deferred tax liability

167,370



215,270

Total liabilities

3,053,084



4,288,774











Shareholders' equity

















Share capital (Note 8)

5,085,404



4,940,930

Contributed surplus (Note 8)

3,120,301



2,990,225

Accumulated deficit

(6,819,969 )

(5,890,594 ) Total shareholders' equity

1,385,736



2,040,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,438,820

$ 6,329,335



"RIWI's AI-powered platform continues to gain traction within our key customer segments and drive labor efficiencies across survey creation, analysis and data collection," said Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI. "Product innovation coupled with the previously announced Cost Savings Plan are positioning RIWI for profitable long-term growth," added Mr. Wong.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

