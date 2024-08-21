

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent research study by the George Institute for Global Health uncovered concerning facts about the nutritional value of infant and toddler foods in the United States.



The study, published in the journal Nutrients, examined 651 food products designed for infants and toddlers, sold in the top ten grocery chains in the U.S. The analysis used data from the Institute's FoodSwitch database and revealed that 60% of these products did not meet the nutritional standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).



The findings also indicated that a significant portion of these products failed to comply with WHO guidelines. Specifically, 70% did not meet the recommended protein levels, 44% exceeded the total sugar guidelines, and 20% surpassed the sodium recommendations.



In addition to nutritional concerns, the study highlighted that over 99% of the products used 'misleading' marketing practices, employing terms and claims prohibited by WHO for baby and toddler food items. The researchers warned that such marketing could create a 'health halo,' leading consumers to overestimate the health benefits of these products. Moreover, many products had 'misleading' names; for example, snack and finger foods often included references to fruits or vegetables in their titles, despite being primarily composed of flour or other starches.



The researchers emphasized that these findings should raise red flags for policymakers, as the high levels of sugar and sodium in baby food, coupled with the use of WHO-prohibited marketing language, might be contributing to the alarming rates of childhood obesity in the United States, which currently affects nearly 15 million children.



Elizabeth Dunford, a research fellow at the George Institute, and adjunct assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, stressed that 'these foods should not make up the bulk of the diet for young children, but instead be used as part of their diet if and when needed.' She advised parents to inspect nutrition labels and ingredient lists, looking for products with lower sugar content per pouch and recognizable ingredients.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News