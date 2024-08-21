

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) has unveiled a new groundbreaking gaming monitor, Odyssey 3D with glasses-free 3D viewing at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany.



'We are thrilled to present our glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at Gamescom, the world's largest gaming exhibition,' said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Business Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.



'Samsung remains committed to leading the premium gaming monitor market by continuously developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance the gaming experience.'



Odyssey 3D ensures a 3D experience to the users without the need for separate 3D glasses. It has Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology to monitor the movement of both eyes and continuously adjust the image to enhance depth perception, respectively.



'Offered in 27' and 37' sizes, it features a 4K resolution display, a rapid 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time and a high refresh rate of 165Hz, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted gameplay without any afterimages or interruptions,' Samsung said.



Also, the Odyssey 3D features an ergonomic design with a Height Adjustment Stand, tilt capabilities, FreeSync Premium, one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports.



Apart from the new Odyssey 3D, the company would also showcase models from the Odyssey G6, G8 and G9 series at the gaming exhibition.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News