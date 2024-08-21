

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $425.09 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $335.71 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $535.45 million or $3.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $1.525 billion from $1.345 billion last year.



Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $425.09 Mln. vs. $335.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.73 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.525 Bln vs. $1.345 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.27 - $3.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,614 - $1,644 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $13.07 - $13.12 Full year revenue guidance: $6,105 - $6,135 Mln



