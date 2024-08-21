Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Reports 2024 AGM Results

Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One", the "Company") (TSXV:BONE), a company committed to the decarbonization of Planet Earth through the responsible utilization of its boron assets, announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 16, 2024. A quorum of shareholders represented in person or by proxy was present. All the resolutions set out in the Information Circular were approved. No other business was brought before the Meeting.

The following Director nominees were re-elected to serve for the coming year:

James Wallis (98.38% in Favour) Tim Daniels (96.97% in Favour) Vladan Milosevic (99.94% in Favour) Dusan Podunavac (99.94% in Favour)

The following resolutions were also approved:

Setting the number of Directors at 4 (98.55% in Favour) Re-appointing Smythe, Chartered Accountants as Auditor (98.53% in Favour) Re-approving the Company's Stock Option Plan (98.24% in Favour)

A total of 64,534,379 common shares representing 30.7 % of the 210,238,706 common shares entitled to vote were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, with 110 valid Proxies received. Further details on the matters considered at the meeting can be found in Boron One's Information Circular dated July 8, 2024, which is available at the Company's filing on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

About Boron One Holdings Inc. (formerly known as Erin Ventures Inc.)

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets in Serbia. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture: BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin: EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com

