Freitag, 20.06.2025
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
WKN: A3D7GE | ISIN: CA10002E1060
Frankfurt
19.06.25 | 08:02
0,021 Euro
-14,29 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 00:26 Uhr
56 Leser
Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Closing of Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE]") is pleased to announce that the Company has accepted subscriptions for 4,120,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of $206,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.05 for one year, and $0.07 for 2 further years.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Boron One Holdings Inc.
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@boronone.com
www.boronone.com

Boron's Public Quotations:
Canada
TSX Venture: BONE
Berlin: EKV
US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF
OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-announces-closing-of-financing-1041317

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
