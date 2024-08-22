

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO, CNI) has formally locked out employees represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference as of Aug. 22, after the union did not respond to another offer by CN in a final attempt to avoid a labour disruption. The company this offer improved wages and would have seen employees work less days in a month by aligning hours of service in the collective agreement with federally mandated rest provisions.



Canadian National Railway Company stated that, without an agreement or binding arbitration, it had no choice but to finalize a safe and orderly shutdown and proceed with a lockout. The company urged the Teamsters to engage in negotiations with the urgency and importance that the situation requires.



