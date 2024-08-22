

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) issued its second quarter trading update for the 13 weeks to 3 August 2024. Like-for-like sales growth was 2.4%, and organic sales growth was 8.3% in the second quarter. For the first half period, LFL sales were up 0.7%, and organic sales were up 6.4%. During the first half, the Group opened 85 new JD stores.



Looking forward, the Group said it is maintaining guidance range of profit before tax and adjusting items of 955 million pounds to 1.035 billion pounds, on a pre-Hibbett basis.



