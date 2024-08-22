

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco (SRP.L) has been awarded a contract by US Army Corps of Engineers to manage the modernisation of the back-up electrical plant at the US Space Force's Pituffik Space Base, in Greenland. The contract has an estimated value of around 250 million pounds over four-year term. Serco will oversee renovation of the alternate power plant enhancing the capacity and stability of the electrical network.



Mark Irwin, Chief Executive of Serco, said: 'This contract award builds on Serco's strong capabilities in systems design and installation, as well as our exemplary past performance on defence construction projects.'



