

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc (HAS.L), a recruitment services provider, Thursday reported profit before tax of 14.7 million pounds for fiscal 2024, significantly lower than 94.7 million pounds in the previous year, primarily due to exceptional charges of 80 million pounds.



These one-time expenses include 42.2 million pounds related to a restructuring charge, impairment charge of 22.5 million, and 15.3 million pounds related to partial impairment of goodwill in the US business. In 2023, Hays did not have any exceptional items.



Excluding items, profit before tax was 94.7 million pounds.



The company posted net loss of 4.9 million pounds or 0.31p per share compared with net profit of 138.3 million pounds or 8.52p per share a year ago.



Before exceptional items, net profit was 64 million pounds or 4p per share.



Turnover for the year declined to 6.949 billion pounds from 7.583 billion pounds in the previous year.



Net fees, which comprise turnover less remuneration of temporary workers and other recruitment agencies, were 1.114 billion pounds, down from 1.295 billion ponds last year.



The Board has proposed a final core dividend of 2.05 pence per share to be paid on November 25 with a record date of October 18.



