LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auna (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 ("second quarter 2024" or "2Q24"). Financial results are expressed in Peruvian Soles ("S/" or PEN") and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), unless otherwise noted.

2Q24 Consolidated Highlights

Consolidated Revenue increased 18% YoY to S/1,120 million

Operating profit increased 34% YoY to S/183 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% YoY to S/248 million, equivalent to 25% FXN (Foreign Exchange Neutral)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.1%, up 2.0 p.p. YoY and 0.5 p.p. YTD

Leverage ratio improved to 4.13x from 4.46x in 1Q24 and 4.89x in 2Q23

Recent Event

On July 1, 2024, Auna announced the launch of OncoMexico, the country's first integrated oncology insurance, in Monterrey. The pilot phase during 2024 will develop and confirm the capabilities needed for full deployment in 2025. OncoMexico offers access to prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer, the third leading cause of death in Mexico. OncoMexico is the first step toward replicating in Mexico the vertically integrated healthcare model that Auna successfully operates in Peru.

Message from Auna's Executive Chairman and President

Second quarter results affirm again the effectiveness of our business model and how increased scale and maturity drive incremental value throughout our platforms of care. During the quarter we gained momentum, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing 31% YoY, or 25% FXN YoY, and keeping us on track to deliver at least 20% FXN Adjusted EBITDA growth this year. Our strong quarterly performance was achieved despite additional investments made to implement the AunaWay in Monterrey, where we continue to make headway recruiting the right physicians and expanding our delivery of high-complexity care. As more physicians recognize the many distinct advantages of the AunaWay and join our team, we are beginning to see increases in doctor productivity. New physician recruitment and compensation models are producing growth in a number of high-complexity services. During the remainder of the year and into 2025 we expect to harvest our efforts to raise occupancy levels in Mexico, particularly occupancy related to high-complexity care. All of this is a deliberate and gradual process that results from fostering our unique culture of patient care in Monterrey.

Both our Peruvian and Colombian operations continued to perform well during the quarter, further validating our scalable business model and growth strategy. Given the increasing predictability of our diversified regional platform's performance, we remain confident in our plan to achieve similar performance levels in Mexico.

Our payors are also integral to succeeding in Mexico, many of which are already familiar with Auna's high standards of care. We are offering them tailored products and bundled services similar to those in Peru and Colombia, where we have forged many win-win partnerships.

We are very proud to have launched OncoMexico. Leveraging our 35 years of experience in integrated oncological services and AunaSeguros' (previously Dentegra) strong and extensive distribution platform in Mexico, we will gradually roll out OncoMexico, the country's first integrated cancer insurance plan. We intend to replicate our past success, including the goal of operating with the same long-term Medical Loss Ratio ("MLR") and high standards of OncoSalud. During the rest of this year, we will establish the necessary capabilities to roll-out OncoMexico at scale in 2025, including commercial, clinical and risk-underwriting operations, among others.

Looking ahead, we remain excited about Auna's near and long-term growth opportunities, particularly given that we are in the relatively early stages of penetrating Spanish-speaking Latin America's fragmented and underserved healthcare market. Through our unique operating model and scalable regional platform, we will continue to disrupt, modernize, and increase access to integrated healthcare in the region, always with the aim of providing high value to our patients, their families, Auna staff, and shareholders.

Overview of 2Q24 Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenues increased 18% YoY to S/1,120 million, or 12.5% FXN, as a result of Auna's business mix, with revenues increasing 15% and 18% FXN in Peru and Colombia, respectively. In Mexico, revenues increased 3% FXN, reflecting an improved service mix through the implementation of the AunaWay.

Auna's Peruvian operation continues to outperform, demonstrating again the success of the Company's vertically integrated business model when operating at scale.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% YoY, or S/58 million, to S/248 million, or 25% on an FXN basis, with the corresponding margin expanding to 22.1% on solid revenue growth and increasing efficiencies across local and regional levels as the Company continues to capture synergies and streamline processes. Operating profit increased 34% YoY, mainly due to a 19% increase in gross profit.

Net finance costs were S/182 million. When excluding FX effects, net interest expenses would have been S/133 million, an increase of 5% versus 2Q23. These FX effects include a negative non-cash accounting FX expense of S/49 million, corresponding mainly to the movement of the Peruvian Sol below the floor of USD/PEN hedges.

Net Income was S/8 million in 2Q24, compared to a Net loss of S/8 million in 1Q24 and Net income of S/23 million in 2Q23. The increases in Operating profit and deferred tax benefits versus 2Q23 were offset by the abovementioned negative FX effect.

Adjusted Net Income was S/13 million in 2Q24, lower than S/36 million in 2Q23 and S/22 million in 1Q24, mainly due to the negative non-cash FX effect explained above. On a quarterly per share basis, Auna reported Net Income of S/0.05 and Adjusted Net Income of S/0.12, both based on a weighted average number of outstanding shares of 73,970,299, which includes a stock-based payment for 52,722 shares granted but not yet issued.

Conference Call Details

When: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, August 21st, 2024

Who: Mr. Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman of the Board and President; Mrs. Gisele Remy, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President; Ms. Ana Maria Mora, Head of Investor Relations

Dial-in: +1 888 596 4144 (U.S. domestic), +1 646 968 2525 (International)

Passcode: 3884034

To access Auna's financial results call via telephone, callers need to press # to be connected to an operator.

Webcast: click here

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to, "or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including, our expected 2024 Adjusted EBITDA growth, the expected impact on revenues and profitability of certain initiatives we are pursuing in Mexico and our target leverage level. Any or all of our forward-looking statements in this press release may turn out to be inaccurate. Our actual results could differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our expectations and forecasts as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company which could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see our Form F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

2024 Financial Guidance Disclaimer

Auna's guidance is based on management's current performance outlook and expected macroeconomic and regulatory conditions in the three countries where the Company operates. Any changes in these conditions could have an impact on the guidance provided.

The 2024 financial guidance reflects management's current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Form F-1 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS measures, specifically the 2024 EBITDA guidance, to the relevant forward-looking IFRS measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. The 2024 financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this release.

About AUNA

Auna is a leading healthcare platform in Latin American healthcare company with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, prioritizing prevention and concentrating on high-complexity diseases that contribute the most to healthcare expenditures. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-Speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of June 30, 2024, Auna's network included 31 healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with a total of 2,308 beds, and 1.3 million healthcare plans.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

