Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting - correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

22 August 2024

Invesco Asia Trust plc (the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting - correction

Following the announcement made on 26 July 2024 in respect of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 12 September 2024 (the "AGM") and the publication and despatch of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2024 to shareholders containing the notice of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM (the "Notice"), it has come to the attention of the Company that the Notice contains two typographical errors.

Resolution 10 - Authority to Allot Shares

In the Notice, the aggregate nominal value of the shares should be £656,182, representing 10% of the Company's shares (excluding treasury shares) as at the date of the Notice.

Resolution 11 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights

In the Notice, the aggregate nominal value of the shares should be £328,091, representing 5% of the Company's shares (excluding treasury shares) as at the date of the Notice.

As these are clerical errors, no new documents will be posted to shareholders, but a copy of the corrected Notice contained in the Annual Financial Report will shortly be available at www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia .

The corrected Notice document will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary