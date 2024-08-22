Columbus A/S: Interim Report Q2 2024

Company announcement no. 15/2024
Key Business Lines sustaining momentum in Q2
The development in Q2 2024 reflects a strong momentum in the majority of our business with particular strong performance in our largest area, Cloud ERP, representing 75% of our operations. Overall, the revenue growth of 9% in Q2 2024 was in line with expectations. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 7%. Our unconditional focus on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by 2026 led to a streamlining and performance exercise in Q2 2024 with full effect in Q4 2024. We maintain our 2024 full-year financial expectations.
"We delivered a strong revenue growth of 9% in Q2 2024 driven by solid development in our core ERP business. However, our relentless focus on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by 2026 led to necessary streamlining of the organization during the quarter," says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
Q2 2024 highlights
- Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 427m. 8% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 30m compared to DKK 18m in Q2 2023.
- EBITDA margin was 7.0% compared to 4.6% in Q2 2023.
- Efficiency of 63% in Q2 2024 compared to 66% in Q2 2023.
YTD 2024 highlights
- Revenue growth of 12%, amounting to DKK 871m. 10% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 85m (DKK 65m adjusted for the M3CS legal case in Q1 2024), compared to DKK 57m H1 2023.
- EBITDA margin was 9.8% compared to 7.3% in H1 2023. Adjusted for the M3CS case in Q1 2024, EBITDA margin was 7.5%.
- Efficiency of 63% in H1 2024 compared to 65% in H1 2023.
Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK '000
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|?%
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|?%
|Dynamics
|224,026
|191,261
|17%
|454,062
|387,640
|17%
|M3
|81,935
|74,717
|10%
|175,010
|155,313
|13%
|Digital Commerce
|45,108
|50,203
|-10%
|98,487
|108,883
|-10%
|Data & AI
|22,105
|18,719
|18%
|40,812
|38,085
|7%
|CXE
|23,775
|15,853
|50%
|43,202
|31,455
|37%
|Security
|7,926
|12,301
|-36%
|15,893
|12,301
|29%
|Other Local Business
|5,486
|7,438
|-26%
|11,735
|13,693
|-14%
|Total sale of services
|410,361
|370,492
|11%
|839,201
|747,370
|12%
|Total sale of products
|16,538
|19,980
|-17%
|31,937
|33,602
|-5%
|Total net revenue
|426,899
|390,472
|9%
|871,138
|780,972
|12%
Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK '000
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|?%
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|?%
|Sweden
|133,849
|147,730
|-9%
|281,795
|293,594
|-4%
|Denmark
|106,917
|83,636
|28%
|215,234
|164,086
|31%
|Norway
|60,613
|57,338
|6%
|126,728
|129,146
|-2%
|UK
|77,461
|54,037
|43%
|152,994
|99,743
|53%
|US
|20,242
|19,339
|5%
|39,797
|41,359
|-4%
|Other
|10,144
|7,438
|36%
|20,248
|17,497
|16%
|GDC
|1,135
|974
|17%
|2,405
|1,945
|24%
|Total sale of services
|410,361
|370,492
|11%
|839,201
|747,370
|12%
|Total sale of products
|16,538
|19,980
|-17%
|31,937
|33,602
|-5%
|Total net revenue
|426,899
|390,472
|9%
|871,138
|780,972
|12%
Outlook 2024 maintained
Based on the development in the first half of 2024, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2024 expectations:
- Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of 8-10% organic growth
- EBITDA margin expected to be in the range of 9-10%
For further information, please contact:
- Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy specialized in solving complex challenges for customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, food & beverage, and life science industries. With over 1,600 digital advisors in more than ten countries, we deliver business-critical solutions in areas such as CloudERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and ESG. With headquarters in Denmark and presence worldwide, we ensure local delivery of our services on a global scale.
For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.