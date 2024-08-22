

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South32 announced the sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to an entity owned by Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd and M Resources Pty Ltd is now expected to complete on 29 August 2024.



South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. It produces commodities including bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal and manganese from operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. The company also has a portfolio of high-quality development projects and options, and exploration prospects.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News