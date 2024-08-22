

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a speech accepting the nomination to be Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz called on voters to 'turn the page' on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.



'Leaders don't spend all day insulting people and blaming others. Leaders do the work. So I don't know about you, I'm ready to turn the page on these guys. We'll turn the page on Donald Trump,' Walz said in a keynote speech delivered on the third night of Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday.



The 60-year-old Walz also promoted Harris as a defender of freedom and patriotism, and touted the Democratic campaign's stance on reproductive rights and gun control.



'When we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people that you love, freedom to make your own healthcare decisions. Your kids' freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in the hall.'



'We made sure that every kid in our state gets breakfast and lunch every day. While other states were banning books from their schools, we were banishing kids' hunger from ours,' the Minnesota Governor said, evoking thunderous applauses from the crowd.



He described Project 2025, a policy 'wish list' for the next GOP president that would expand presidential powers and impose a conservative social vision, as 'weird, wrong and dangerous.'



Tim Walz concluded his 16-minutes-long powerful speech by saying, 'You might not know it, but I haven't given a lot of big speeches like this.'



Gus Walz, Tim Walz' 17-year-old son with learning disorder, broke down in tears during his father's moving speech.



Former President Bill Clinton, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and talk show legend Oprah Winfrey, who made a surprise appearance on stage, spoke for Harris and Walz.



Musicians John Legend, Sheila E. and Stevie Wonder performed at the United Center.



