Bayer announced today the start of ALPINE-1 study, a Phase II clinical trial with BAY3283142, an investigational soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) activator, in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The results of this study have the potential to provide evidence of the sGC activator as a viable treatment option for cardiovascular diseases.

CKD is a progressive condition that affects more than 10% of the global population, totaling approximately 850 million individuals. It is a common and potentially deadly condition that is widely underrecognized. It progresses silently and unpredictably, with many symptoms not appearing until the disease is well-advanced. CKD is one of the most frequent complications arising from diabetes and is also an independent risk factor of cardiovascular disease.

"This study marks a significant step forward in our commitment to addressing the high unmet medical need in this patient population and advancing our innovative approach to treat renal disease," said Dr. Christian Rommel, Head of Research and Development at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division. "In addition, this further strengthens our overall development portfolio. We are dedicated to advancing the development of BAY3283142 to improve outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease and related cardiovascular conditions."

"The change in demography tells us that we are living longer in the future, and people want to spend this time in good health, with healthy kidneys," said Prof. Christoph Wanner, Senior Professor of Medicine in the Department of Clinical Studies and Epidemiology, University Hospital of Würzburg and Co-Chair of the ALPINE-1 study. "The prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) as one of the top 10 leading causes of mortality underscores the pressing need for effective treatment options. The evaluation of the sGC activator in patients with CKD holds promise in addressing a critical unmet medical need in patient care."

Following the successful first-in-human trials, the goal of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase II ALPINE-1 study is to assess the efficacy and safety of BAY3283142 in patients with chronic kidney disease. BAY3283142 is a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) activator that represents an innovative approach to modulating the nitric oxide (NO)-soluable guanylate cyclase (sGC)-cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) pathway with a broad treatment potential in cardiovascular diseases.

About Bayer's Commitment in Cardiovascular and Kidney Diseases

Bayer is an innovation leader in the area of cardiovascular diseases, with a long-standing commitment to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The heart and the kidneys are closely linked in health and disease, and Bayer is working in a wide range of therapeutic areas on new treatment approaches for cardiovascular and kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. Together, this reflects the company's approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cardiovascular diseases are treated.

