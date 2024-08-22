Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
22.08.24
08:11 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
22.08.2024 13:12 Uhr
ChallengerX Plc - Result of Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

22 August 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

ChallengerX , the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today.

For further information, visit: https://challengerx.io/

The Directors of CX accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

ChallengerXplc

John May, Chairman

jmay@city-westminster.com

Stuart Adam, CFO

sjadam@city-westminster.com


