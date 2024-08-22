ChallengerX Plc - Result of Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22
22 August 2024
ChallengerX plc
("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")
Results of General Meeting
ChallengerX , the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today.
