

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 43 more unruly passenger cases to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for criminal prosecution review during the past year.



The FAA has now referred more than 310 of the most serious cases to the FBI since late 2021 ?under a partnership ?aimed at ensuring unruly airline passengers face criminal prosecution when warranted.



'Dangerous passengers put everyone at risk-and the Biden-Harris Administration has been clear that those who disrupt flights will be held accountable,'?said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'Unruly travelers face stiff fines from the FAA and possible criminal prosecution too.'



'There's absolutely no excuse for unruly behavior,' said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. 'It threatens the safety of everyone on board and we have zero tolerance for it.'



The cases that FAA referred to CBI for investigation include breaching the flight deck, attacking fellow passenger and crewmember, sexually inappropriate behavior toward fellow passenger and crewmember, trying to open exit doors during flight, and threatening to harm everyone on board and crash the aircraft.



FAA reports that the rate of unruly passenger incidents has dropped by more than 80 percent since record-highs in early 2021 but unacceptable behavior continues to occur. ?Airlines have reported more than 1,240 unruly passenger cases so far this year.



The FAA pursues legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crewmembers, and can propose civil penalties up to $37,000 per violation.



