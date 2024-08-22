Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A2AA69 | ISIN: CA4637731015
22.08.2024 13:38 Uhr
Irving Resources Inc: Irving Resources Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its annual general meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 21, 2024 at which:

  • the incumbent directors of Irving, being Akiko Levinson, Quinton Hennigh, Douglas Buchanan, Kevin Box and Haruo Harada, were all re-elected as directors of for the coming year; and

  • Davidson & Company LLP, the incumbent auditor, was re-appointed auditor of Irving.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
