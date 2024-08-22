

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is up over 150% at $2.96. Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) is up over 85% at $1.63. GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) is up over 31% at $5.17. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is up over 21% at $10.97. Beneficient (BENF) is up over 14% at $2.64. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) is up over 11% at $9.00. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is up over 10% at $1.43. Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is up over 8% at $14.72. 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 6% at $2.47.



In the Red



Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is down over 28% at $1.50. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is down over 17% at $5.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is down over 11% at $54.96. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is down over 11% at $36.85. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is down over 10% at $1.27. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is down over 9% at $122.27. Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) is down over 9% at $2.83. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is down over 8% at $2.49. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is down over 8% at $1.38. Anew Medical, Inc. (WENA) is down over 8% at $1.09. NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is down over 8% at $1.06. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is down over 7% at $13.48.



