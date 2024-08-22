While the results from Actinogen's XanaCIDD exploratory Phase IIa study in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) did not meet the primary endpoint in terms of improving cognitive impairment (CI) symptoms, they did show signs of efficacy in terms of treating depression symptoms. Notably, a statistically significant improvement was reported at four weeks after the six-week treatment period. The company's strategy in MDD will now focus on treating depression symptoms and Actinogen will investigate the path forward for a Phase IIb trial that could start as early as H2 CY25. As our model now reflects the larger target market of treating symptoms of depression (versus CI) in MDD, our risk-adjusted net present value rises to A$603m (vs A$544m previously).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...