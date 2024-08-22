ABB's programmable logic controller-based automation solutions are now catering to more than 10 GW of renewable energy plants in India, including solar, wind and battery energy storage systems. From pv magazine India ABB has delivered an automation solution for 10 GW of renewable energy plants in India. Starting with a 100-MW project about seven years ago, the company has reached the 10 GW milestone with more than 300 renewable energy projects across the country using its Internet of Things (IoT)-based PLC solution. ABB's PLC-based SCADA system helps gather and analyze real-time data to run ...

