

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals in the European session on Thursday, after the release of the euro area private sector growth data for August.



Data from the flash survey compiled by S&P Global showed that the HCOB composite output index improved to a three-month high of 51.2 in August from 50.2 in July. The reading was forecast to fall to 50.1.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index improved to a four-month high of 53.3 from 51.9 in July. The expected reading was 51.9.



Meanwhile, the factory PMI slid to an eight-month low of 45.6, while the score was forecast to remain unchanged at 45.8.



At 51.4, the services PMI hit the lowest in five months and was down from 52.5 in July. The reading was below forecast of 52.3.



Germany's private sector activity shrank further in August as manufacturing output declined sharply and service sector growth softened for the third consecutive month.



The headline HCOB flash composite output index fell unexpectedly to 48.5 in August from 49.1 in July. The score was seen at 49.2.



The manufacturing PMI also dropped to a five-month low of 42.1, down from 43.2 in the prior month. Economists had forecast the index to climb to 43.5.



By contrast, France's private sector expanded in August for the first time since April as the Olympic Games boosted services activity. The composite output index rose to 52.7 in August from 49.1 in July. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 49.1.



The uplift in private sector output was exclusively driven by services. The services PMI hit a 27-month high of 55.0 compared to 50.1 in July. The reading was seen at 50.2.



On the other hand, the manufacturing PMI declined unexpectedly to an eight-month low of 42.1 from 44.0 a month ago. The score was forecast to rise to 44.4.



The European currency rose against its major rivals after the France PMI data and then retreated after the German PMI data. Thereafter, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals.



In the European trading now, the euro retreated to near 3-week low of 0.8484 against the pound, from an early high of 0.8520. The euro is likely to find support around the 0.83 region.



Data from the flash survey results published by S&P Global showed that the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 52.5 in August from 52.1 in July. The flash composite output index rose to a 4-month high of 53.4 in August from 52.8 in July. The score was forecast to rise to 52.9.



The services business activity index stood at 53.3 versus 52.5 in July, above the expected score of 52.8.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro rose to 0.9500 from an early 9-day low of 0.9462. If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around the 0.97 region.



The euro slipped to 1.1128 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.1166 and held steady thereafter.



Against the yen, the euro edged up to 162.72 from an early low of 161.47. The next possible upside target for the euro is seen around the 168.00 region.



Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims data, U.S. S&P Global flash PMI data for August and U.S. existing home sales data for July are slated for release in the New York session.



