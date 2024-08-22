KindlyMD, Inc: KindlyMD Appoints Nancy Pratt as Behavioral Health Program Director

Ms. Pratt, a seasoned mental health counselor with extensive academic and practical experience, will enhance the Company's Complete Care and Therapy services

KindlyMD, Inc. ("KindlyMD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KDLY), a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Pratt, a clinical mental health counselor (CMHC), as Behavioral Health Program Director.

Ms. Pratt will bolster the KindlyMD leadership team, driving the Company's Complete Care and Therapy services as a key part of their strategic mission to offer comprehensive, Complete Care programs for patients.

Ms. Pratt is a CMHC with substantial experience working in academic settings, creating and building community programs for adolescent youth. Pratt's specialty areas include suicide assessment and treatment for anxiety, depression and trauma. Previously, Pratt worked across various childhood education entities including public school districts, where she created and built programs for at-risk youth. Pratt holds a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah as well as Bachelor of Arts in Music from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Tim Pickett, PA-C, KindlyMD founder and CEO, said, "Nancy brings over 10 years of extensive experience in the mental and behavioral health space. With her previous role at the OCD and Anxiety Treatment Center, we believe she will be instrumental to help us design and implement our Complete Care program. This program is the centerpiece of our mission to deliver targeted, holistic healthcare to our patients as we strive to fill this urgent unmet need. Since Ms. Pratt brings substantial counseling expertise from both academic and community disciplines, her strategic direction and practical knowledge will be critical to delivering these important services to our growing patient community."

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies to offer patients comprehensive care and reduce the addiction and dependency of opioid use in the U.S. KindlyMD currently operates four centers including the largest alternative pain treatment center in Utah. With a focus on holistic pain management through its specialty outpatient clinical services, including, where appropriate, the recommendation of medical cannabis by KindlyMD healthcare providers, KindlyMD is providing better patient health outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.kindlymd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including, but not limited to, the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in KindlyMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. KindlyMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

(212) 896-1254

kindlymd@kcsa.com

SOURCE: KindlyMD, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com