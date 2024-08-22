Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2024) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a life science firm and licensed cannabis processor has provided a strategic update on their Commercial Partners ProgramTM.

"We are pleased to enhance our focus on our burgeoning Commercial Partners ProgramTM. This reinvigoration is driven by improved stability in the supply chain, and our enhanced production and manufacturing capacity achieved through sustained internal investment," commented Chris Andrews, Vice President of Commercialization.

Nextleaf's Commercial Partners ProgramTM is built on a foundation of:

Mutually beneficial agreements: Ensuring enhanced stability of each partner and the sustained health of the industry.

Strategic alignment in vision or values: Building authentic and trustworthy relationships.

Leveraging core capabilities: Complimenting each other's strengths, offering a distinct alternative to vertical integration.

Services offered by Nextleaf within the Commercial Partners ProgramTM include:

Rapid innovation and speed-to-market advantages under their Health Canada Processing and Sales License.

Contract manufacturing and white labeling.

Toll-processing.

Bulk ingredient sales.

"We view the competitive landscape more like a race than a battle. We're all working towards the same finish line, traversing the same terrain. We all can be successful relative to our abilities. This mindset reflects the competitive yet collaborative spirit that is the vision for our Commercial Partners Program," shared Emma Andrews, Interim CEO.

Nextleaf's Commercial Partners Program in Action:

Miracle Valley's re-entry into the Canadian market through a commercial partnership with Nextleaf

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/220783_34d3b77a8475d8ef_001full.jpg

Miracle Valley, a licensed producer based in Mission, BC, has emerged as a flagship client, strengthening its partnership with Nextleaf through years of consistent collaboration.

In August, Nextleaf will launch Miracle Valley's Crafty Cuts Pre-roll Sampler and Premium Craft Flower into the Ontario retail market under their processing and sales license. Renowned globally as a top-tier exporter for international medical markets, this will be Miracle Valley's re-entry into the Canadian recreational market after focusing exclusively on exports since the end of 2022. Miracle Valley also supplies their craft flower, for use in Glacial Gold Infused Pre-rolls, available across Canada.

"We've been focused on a wide variety of unique, high-potency strains, grown at our facility in beautiful Mission, British Columbia. These limited, seasonal strains showcase our expertise in action. Working with Nextleaf to execute on our strategy has allowed us to benefit from their speed-to-market, and build on a long-standing mutually beneficial relationship," shared Scott Mayer, CEO of Miracle Valley.

As Nextleaf has scaled-up production, they have identified select activities that could transition to an offsite partner without compromising quality or compliance, allowing them to focus on core capabilities and improved space utilization.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovative cannabis processor and life science firm with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf brands are sold through both medical and recreational channels and includes acclaimed legacy-era brand Glacial Gold, and High Plains Cannabis.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Emma Andrews, Interim CEO

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Miracle Valley

Incorporated in 2016, Miracle Valley Medicinal Alternatives (M.V.M.A) Inc., is a Canadian-based company. Phase 1 of Miracle Valley's state-of-the-art facility was completed and operational in early 2019.

Located on 25 acres of land in Mission, BC, Miracle Valley is a premier licensed producer known for cultivating high-quality, premium craft flower. With a commitment to excellence, Miracle Valley's expertise in growing unique, high-potency strains has earned them a distinguished reputation both in Canada and on the international stage. As a trusted supplier for global medical markets, Miracle Valley continues to expand its reach, now re-entering the Canadian recreational market with the same dedication to quality and innovation that defines their brand.

Contact: info@miraclevalley.ca

Learn More: https://miraclevalley.ca/

Disclaimers and Disclosure Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated delivery of its products to provincial markets across Canada and those regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220783

SOURCE: Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.