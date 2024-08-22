

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized record number of Mexico-bound large caliber ammunition at the El Paso port of entry.



92,900 rounds of ammunition was confiscated while being smuggled on a commercial bus leaving the U.S. and entering Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) port of entry, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.



The commercial tour bus from Mexico was seized and its two drivers were arrested turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.



This is almost triples the amount of ammunition CBP officers performing outbound enforcement inspections at the El Paso field office have made during the last three fiscal years combined.



CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha said that if this ammunition had fallen into the hands of transnational criminal organizations, its impact could have been devasting.



