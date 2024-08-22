Anzeige
Fast Finance Pay Corp. Announced that it has Engaged a New York Based Investment Bank
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 16:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fast Finance Pay Corp. Announced that it has Engaged a New York Based Investment Bank

FOREST HILLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTC PINK:FFPP) is pleased to announce that it has engaged a New York based investment bank to assist the Company with its planned up-listing to a national stock exchange.

"At Fast Finance we have been actively pursuing an aggressive growth strategy, which includes the stated goal of fully reporting to the SEC and uplisting to a national exchange," said Rahul Mital, CEO & President of Fast Finance Pay Corp. "We are excited to announce this important next step in our up-listing process. These experienced advisors augment our team with expertise necessary in achieving a successful transaction. In consultation with our advisors, we are currently evaluating the NYSE-American and Nasdaq Capital Markets as our two options for a potential up-listing."

Information About this Press Release

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. It also shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. ("we" and the "Company") is a gateway provider and nascent FinTech, Fast Finance Pay Corp offers a flexible payment platform to assist e-merchants with their online ventures. It allows e-merchants to process all popular payment methods with just one partner, instead of installing a multitude of "payment plugins".

OK.de Services contains the OK.de mobile 'free-mailer' e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service. Ok.de is a free email provider with news, comparison portal and numerous other free services. With this service, we are building an active user interface that is used to connect people all over the world on one platform.

With OK.secure, we released a completely free and absolutely secure Messenger-Service on the market: private and secure messaging with a military level of encryption. Via end-to-end-encryption based on the blockchain-technology, OK.secure provides secure communication with chat, video calls, and cloud storage.

For additional information, visit www.ff24pay-corp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding projections of or information about events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, business strategy, goals, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. These forward-looking statements may also be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "pursue," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors and interested persons are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy or other statements described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many of which are not in management's control.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461
andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
