Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 22 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 412.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 401.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 406.735p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,345,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,701,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.735

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1351 404.00 08:16:10 00071104345TRLO0 XLON 1213 404.00 08:17:15 00071104361TRLO0 XLON 1094 405.00 08:51:38 00071104892TRLO0 XLON 1220 408.00 09:19:38 00071105620TRLO0 XLON 888 407.00 09:25:15 00071105911TRLO0 XLON 622 407.00 09:25:15 00071105912TRLO0 XLON 1034 406.50 09:30:38 00071106056TRLO0 XLON 1130 406.00 10:35:11 00071108148TRLO0 XLON 27 405.00 10:59:08 00071108442TRLO0 XLON 19 405.00 10:59:52 00071108451TRLO0 XLON 181 405.00 11:07:46 00071108493TRLO0 XLON 327 405.00 11:07:46 00071108494TRLO0 XLON 250 405.00 11:07:46 00071108495TRLO0 XLON 360 405.00 11:07:46 00071108496TRLO0 XLON 88 404.50 11:09:46 00071108539TRLO0 XLON 1110 404.50 11:09:51 00071108541TRLO0 XLON 950 405.00 11:35:17 00071108806TRLO0 XLON 980 405.50 11:43:30 00071108941TRLO0 XLON 303 405.50 11:49:13 00071108995TRLO0 XLON 1022 405.50 12:07:25 00071109183TRLO0 XLON 14 412.00 12:21:55 00071109543TRLO0 XLON 11 412.00 12:21:55 00071109544TRLO0 XLON 285 412.00 12:21:55 00071109545TRLO0 XLON 1963 412.00 12:21:55 00071109546TRLO0 XLON 1040 410.50 12:22:45 00071109567TRLO0 XLON 1103 410.50 12:22:45 00071109568TRLO0 XLON 1200 410.00 12:22:45 00071109576TRLO0 XLON 267 410.00 12:22:45 00071109577TRLO0 XLON 522 410.00 12:22:45 00071109578TRLO0 XLON 1104 409.00 12:23:15 00071109590TRLO0 XLON 1324 409.00 12:30:47 00071109720TRLO0 XLON 1192 409.00 12:30:47 00071109721TRLO0 XLON 1288 409.00 12:30:47 00071109724TRLO0 XLON 1684 409.00 12:30:47 00071109725TRLO0 XLON 1320 409.00 12:30:47 00071109726TRLO0 XLON 1286 409.00 12:30:47 00071109727TRLO0 XLON 1275 409.00 12:30:47 00071109728TRLO0 XLON 48 409.00 12:30:47 00071109729TRLO0 XLON 1369 409.00 12:31:05 00071109900TRLO0 XLON 307 409.00 12:31:05 00071109901TRLO0 XLON 1271 409.00 12:31:05 00071109902TRLO0 XLON 1257 409.00 12:31:10 00071109917TRLO0 XLON 95 409.00 12:31:10 00071109918TRLO0 XLON 608 409.00 12:31:28 00071109943TRLO0 XLON 496 409.00 12:31:28 00071109944TRLO0 XLON 1219 408.50 12:32:00 00071109972TRLO0 XLON 1255 407.50 12:32:16 00071109993TRLO0 XLON 320 407.00 12:46:43 00071110261TRLO0 XLON 1088 407.50 13:03:34 00071110628TRLO0 XLON 1407 407.50 13:06:59 00071110706TRLO0 XLON 860 407.50 13:06:59 00071110707TRLO0 XLON 851 407.50 13:07:01 00071110718TRLO0 XLON 389 407.50 13:07:01 00071110719TRLO0 XLON 117 407.50 13:07:07 00071110747TRLO0 XLON 1006 407.50 13:07:07 00071110748TRLO0 XLON 409 408.00 13:10:29 00071110984TRLO0 XLON 1080 408.00 13:11:38 00071111052TRLO0 XLON 1093 408.00 13:15:33 00071111152TRLO0 XLON 76 408.00 13:22:11 00071111320TRLO0 XLON 650 408.00 13:22:11 00071111321TRLO0 XLON 108 408.00 13:22:11 00071111322TRLO0 XLON 1056 408.00 13:35:54 00071111763TRLO0 XLON 1174 408.00 13:43:11 00071111890TRLO0 XLON 1122 408.00 13:43:11 00071111891TRLO0 XLON 787 408.00 13:43:17 00071111923TRLO0 XLON 26 408.00 13:45:55 00071111982TRLO0 XLON 387 407.50 13:46:28 00071111989TRLO0 XLON

