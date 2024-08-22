Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 22 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            100,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            412.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            401.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            406.735p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,345,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,701,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.735

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1351               404.00      08:16:10          00071104345TRLO0      XLON 
1213               404.00      08:17:15          00071104361TRLO0      XLON 
1094               405.00      08:51:38          00071104892TRLO0      XLON 
1220               408.00      09:19:38          00071105620TRLO0      XLON 
888                407.00      09:25:15          00071105911TRLO0      XLON 
622                407.00      09:25:15          00071105912TRLO0      XLON 
1034               406.50      09:30:38          00071106056TRLO0      XLON 
1130               406.00      10:35:11          00071108148TRLO0      XLON 
27                405.00      10:59:08          00071108442TRLO0      XLON 
19                405.00      10:59:52          00071108451TRLO0      XLON 
181                405.00      11:07:46          00071108493TRLO0      XLON 
327                405.00      11:07:46          00071108494TRLO0      XLON 
250                405.00      11:07:46          00071108495TRLO0      XLON 
360                405.00      11:07:46          00071108496TRLO0      XLON 
88                404.50      11:09:46          00071108539TRLO0      XLON 
1110               404.50      11:09:51          00071108541TRLO0      XLON 
950                405.00      11:35:17          00071108806TRLO0      XLON 
980                405.50      11:43:30          00071108941TRLO0      XLON 
303                405.50      11:49:13          00071108995TRLO0      XLON 
1022               405.50      12:07:25          00071109183TRLO0      XLON 
14                412.00      12:21:55          00071109543TRLO0      XLON 
11                412.00      12:21:55          00071109544TRLO0      XLON 
285                412.00      12:21:55          00071109545TRLO0      XLON 
1963               412.00      12:21:55          00071109546TRLO0      XLON 
1040               410.50      12:22:45          00071109567TRLO0      XLON 
1103               410.50      12:22:45          00071109568TRLO0      XLON 
1200               410.00      12:22:45          00071109576TRLO0      XLON 
267                410.00      12:22:45          00071109577TRLO0      XLON 
522                410.00      12:22:45          00071109578TRLO0      XLON 
1104               409.00      12:23:15          00071109590TRLO0      XLON 
1324               409.00      12:30:47          00071109720TRLO0      XLON 
1192               409.00      12:30:47          00071109721TRLO0      XLON 
1288               409.00      12:30:47          00071109724TRLO0      XLON 
1684               409.00      12:30:47          00071109725TRLO0      XLON 
1320               409.00      12:30:47          00071109726TRLO0      XLON 
1286               409.00      12:30:47          00071109727TRLO0      XLON 
1275               409.00      12:30:47          00071109728TRLO0      XLON 
48                409.00      12:30:47          00071109729TRLO0      XLON 
1369               409.00      12:31:05          00071109900TRLO0      XLON 
307                409.00      12:31:05          00071109901TRLO0      XLON 
1271               409.00      12:31:05          00071109902TRLO0      XLON 
1257               409.00      12:31:10          00071109917TRLO0      XLON 
95                409.00      12:31:10          00071109918TRLO0      XLON 
608                409.00      12:31:28          00071109943TRLO0      XLON 
496                409.00      12:31:28          00071109944TRLO0      XLON 
1219               408.50      12:32:00          00071109972TRLO0      XLON 
1255               407.50      12:32:16          00071109993TRLO0      XLON 
320                407.00      12:46:43          00071110261TRLO0      XLON 
1088               407.50      13:03:34          00071110628TRLO0      XLON 
1407               407.50      13:06:59          00071110706TRLO0      XLON 
860                407.50      13:06:59          00071110707TRLO0      XLON 
851                407.50      13:07:01          00071110718TRLO0      XLON 
389                407.50      13:07:01          00071110719TRLO0      XLON 
117                407.50      13:07:07          00071110747TRLO0      XLON 
1006               407.50      13:07:07          00071110748TRLO0      XLON 
409                408.00      13:10:29          00071110984TRLO0      XLON 
1080               408.00      13:11:38          00071111052TRLO0      XLON 
1093               408.00      13:15:33          00071111152TRLO0      XLON 
76                408.00      13:22:11          00071111320TRLO0      XLON 
650                408.00      13:22:11          00071111321TRLO0      XLON 
108                408.00      13:22:11          00071111322TRLO0      XLON 
1056               408.00      13:35:54          00071111763TRLO0      XLON 
1174               408.00      13:43:11          00071111890TRLO0      XLON 
1122               408.00      13:43:11          00071111891TRLO0      XLON 
787                408.00      13:43:17          00071111923TRLO0      XLON 
26                408.00      13:45:55          00071111982TRLO0      XLON 
387                407.50      13:46:28          00071111989TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
