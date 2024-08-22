Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
WKN: A0MP84 | ISIN: IT0004176001 | Ticker-Symbol: AEU
22.08.2024
Prysmian Earns Innovators' Award for Eagle Splice Closure at ISE Expo 2024

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, was recognized with an ISE Network Innovators' Award for its Eagle Splice Closure at the ISE EXPO 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

The Eagle Splice Closure is a versatile design suitable for a wide range of applications in FTTx/Access Networks. It is field-configurable for trunk/branch splices up to 288, mid-span/express splices up to 144, terminal aggregation and customer drops. It is suitable for aerial, pedestal and below-grade applications. The splice trays provide positive fiber management and can be configured for different types of splice protectors and splitters. The closure has four circular ports, one oval port and a variety of modular compression seals, allowing for efficient installations and less inventory and waste.

"It's an honor to be recognized with an Innovators' Award for the second year in a row," said Jon Fitz, Director of Advanced Business Solutions for North America Telecom, Prysmian North America. "Prysmian is dedicated to continually producing innovative solutions. including the SiroccoHD Microduct Cable that won last year and the Eagle Splice Closure that was recognized today, that help solve infrastructure's toughest challenges."

Visitors attending ISE Expo 2024 were able to view a demo of the Eagle Splice Closure at booth #230. Other solutions on display included:

  • SiroccoHD Microduct Cable - Designed to provide optimized jetting performance for underground microduct installations or jetting directly over existing cable. This cable's reduced diameter and increased fiber density offer cost savings to telecom network owners and builders while allowing them to reduce carbon and environmental footprints to meet sustainability goals and requirements.

  • EcoSpanTM Cable with FlexRibbonTM Technology - This new low fiber-count rural cabling solution can easily be spliced as ribbons or single fibers, installs like a drop cable with P-Clamps and is available in counts from 24F to 72F.

  • Hardened Fiber Optic Connectors (HFOC) - Prysmian offers the most popular drop cable and connector options for any project.

In March 2024, Prysmian announced the availability of its full suite of Build America, Buy America (BABA) fiber optic cable products and solutions that support the broadband market and the growing needs of its North American customers. Prysmian's BABA-compliant fiber products also support the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program-a $42.45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Commerce.

Prysmian has made significant investments across its North American footprint to support the growing need for fiber infrastructure and the BEAD program funding, including a $30M investment in its Jackson, Tennessee factory to retool the facility from legacy copper to fiber optic cable production, and a $50M multi-year modernization project at its Claremont fiber facility to enhance process capabilities, systems, and technologies to support future growth.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 38 facilities and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane
External Communications Manager
lauren.kane@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David
Mower
jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
