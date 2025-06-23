Prysmian, in Partnership with Invenergy, Doubles Down on U.S. Manufacturing and Domestic Energy Supply Chain

As a result of a supply chain agreement with Invenergy, Prysmian completed a 51,000 square foot expansion of its Williamsport, PA factory

Facility will support Grain Belt Express - America's largest private sector-led transmission investment - with exclusive use of U.S. steel and aluminum for conductor cables

Expansion doubles U.S. manufacturing capacity for certain transmission conductors and creates more good-paying jobs

WILLIAMSPORT, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / A world leader in energy expansion and digital transformation, Prysmian announced last week that it added 51,000 square feet and 27 additional permanent jobs to its Williamsport facility as a result of a supply and manufacturing agreement with Invenergy-America's largest privately held independent power producer. The expanded facility will support America's largest private sector-led transmission investment Grain Belt Express with its first order under the agreement to exclusively use U.S. steel and aluminum, representing a major investment in domestic energy supply chains. With the Invenergy agreement and expanded facility, Prysmian now supports almost 430+ jobs across Pennsylvania and over 270 just at the Williamsport facility and doubles U.S. manufacturing capacity for certain advanced transmission conductors.

"We are proud to have a part in this transformative project supplying our most innovative technology for overhead power transmission in the market, E3X®," said Andrea Pirondini, Prysmian North America President and CEO. "Our expanded Williamsport facility enhances our manufacturing capacity and is another step to strengthening the grid and granting energy independence throughout the United States."

"Critical energy infrastructure projects like Grain Belt Express represent a direct investment in America, our economy, and the domestic supply chain," said Shashank Sane, Invenergy's Executive Vice President for Transmission. "Our partnership with Prysmian only furthers our commitment to the U.S. manufacturing workforce, a stronger grid, and American energy independence."

The facility expansion is supported by a long-term supply and manufacturing agreement announced in 2023 with Invenergy. As a result, Prysmian will supply up to 12,500 miles of overhead conductors to support Invenergy's portfolio of long-distance high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission projects in the U.S., including Grain Belt Express, the largest electric transmission project in development in the U.S., and the New Mexico North Path and Cimmaron Link lines.

This expansion doubles the United States' ability to manufacture advanced transmission conductors with E3X® technology. Prysmian's E3X® advanced conductor technology increases the capacity, efficiency, and reliability of transmission lines, allowing for more electric power to be transmitted with low losses and delivered across long distances without expanding the physical footprint of the project.

The investment also highlights Prysmian's commitment to Pennsylvania in establishing a global center of excellence in Williamsport. As one of the largest employers in the region, the plant has 277 employees and has been continuously operating since 1965.

"We are proud to manufacture the industry's most advanced overhead conductors right here in Williamsport," said David Horton, Williamsport plant manager. "Every day, every shift, our workers are producing these products, and it gives us a great sense of pride to play a part in helping the country achieve energy independence."

"Prysmian's expansion here in Williamsport is great news for our community," Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said. "It means more good-paying jobs, better critical infrastructure needed to power our electric grid and a solid commitment to our region's future. I'm proud to support companies that choose to invest and grow right here in Lycoming County."

"I'm proud to celebrate the expansion of Prysmian's Williamsport facility," said Derek Slaughter, Mayor of Williamsport. "This investment not only strengthens our local economy-it establishes Williamsport as a national leader in advanced cable manufacturing. It's exciting to see this kind of growth happening right here in our community."

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy expansion and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 33,000 employees, 107 production plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

Invenergy's Grain Belt Express

Grain Belt Express, an Invenergy project, is the largest private sector-led transmission project in U. S history. An energy superhighway connecting four U.S. grid regions, Grain Belt Express will unleash up to 5,000 MW of American energy to enhance grid reliability and strengthen U.S. energy security. No infrastructure project in development today delivers more cost savings to American consumers than Grain Belt Express. Learn more at https://grainbeltexpress.com/.

