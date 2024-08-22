

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Oxford area is facing a serious threat from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) following the first reported human case of the disease this year.



In response, the Oxford Board of Health has imposed an outdoor curfew, designating the town, along with Douglas, Sutton, and Webster, as 'Critical Risk' areas. This mosquito-borne disease poses a significant danger to individuals of all ages.



During a recent meeting, the Oxford Department of Public Health advised that all outdoor events should conclude by 6 p.m. in September and by 5 p.m. starting in October, until the arrival of the first hard frost. The Board emphasized that these guidelines are intended to ensure the safety of residents but not to entirely prohibit outdoor activities.



Furthermore, the Public Health Director, Rike Sterrett, highlighted that the Superintendent of Oxford Public Schools is collaborating with local community centers to move or adjust school sports practices indoors whenever feasible, allowing students to continue participating in sports while minimizing their exposure to EEE.



Kerrie Singer, the chair of the Board, emphasized that this advisory serves as a guideline for residents rather than a strict prohibition on recreational sports and outdoor events. She stated, 'We are ultimately here to make sure you are all safe.'



In an effort to safeguard the town from potential liability, the Board has implemented a requirement for users of town-owned recreational facilities to submit an indemnification form along with proof of adequate insurance coverage to both the Recreation Commission and the town manager's office.



However, the Board's decision has met with opposition from some community members, particularly regarding its impact on after-school programs and sports. Concerns have been raised about the feasibility of the new guidelines and their effects on community engagement in sports and recreation.



During the meeting, Sterrett presented several recommendations from the Department of Public Health, such as using mosquito repellent, wearing protective clothing, eliminating standing water, and rescheduling outdoor events.



