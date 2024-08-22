

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Washington County Public Health is urging residents to take necessary precautions against mosquito bites following the recent confirmation of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in a horse found on a farm in the northern part of the county.



Public health officials have emphasized that the EEE virus is transmitted exclusively through mosquito bites, and, as of now, there have been no reported cases of the virus in humans in the area.



The infected horse began showing symptoms of EEE on August 8, which included impaired vision, difficulty swallowing, and unusual circling behavior.



Unfortunately, the horse, which had not been vaccinated against the EEE virus, has since passed away. According to the Equine Disease Communication Center, infections in unvaccinated horses are often fatal, but this does not increase the risk of human infections, as both horses and humans are considered 'dead-end' hosts for the virus.



To protect horses from EEEV, vaccines are available, and horse owners are strongly encouraged to take proactive measures to minimize the risk of their animals being exposed to infected mosquitoes. This includes regularly changing the water in troughs and buckets to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.



It is crucial to highlight that, at this time, there is no vaccine available for humans who may be bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms of EEEV infection in humans typically appear 4 to 10 days after being bitten, and the severity of these symptoms can vary significantly based on age. Individuals over the age of 50 and those under 15 years old are at the highest risk for experiencing severe illness.



Severe cases of EEE infection can begin with sudden onset headaches, high fever, chills, and vomiting. These initial symptoms can escalate to more serious conditions, including disorientation, seizures, encephalitis, and even coma. Alarmingly, approximately one-third of patients who contract EEE do not survive the illness, and many of those who do recover may suffer from mild to severe brain damage.



Currently, Washington County has decided against conducting insecticide spraying to control the mosquito population. However, Public Health officials will continue to monitor the situation closely in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and take personal precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially during peak mosquito activity times.



