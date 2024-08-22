Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Enormes Kurspotenzial: Fantastisch niedriger Börsenwert bietet bei dieser Aktie riesiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBF | ISIN: CA2176611077 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COPPERNICO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPPERNICO METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2024 22:14 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Announces the Voting Results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX:COPR) ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 21, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 5, 2024, and SEDAR+ filed July 12, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next Meeting.

A total of 73,325,930 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 41.37% of the outstanding Common Shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee

Votes
For

Votes
For (%)

Votes
Withheld/Abstain

Votes
Withheld/Abstain (%)

Ivan James Bebek

61,619,458

99.33

413,428

0.67

Antonio Arribas

61,642,298

99.37

390,588

0.63

Gordon J. Fretwell

61,604,332

99.31

428,554

0.69

Keenan Jennings

61,637,732

99.36

395,154

0.64

Jeffrey R. Mason

60,601,518

97.69

1,431,368

2.31

Mary Jane McQuhae

61,590,505

99.29

442,381

0.71

Marie Helene Turgeon

61,603,120

99.31

429,766

0.69

There were 11,293,044 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Votes
For

Votes
For (%)

Votes
Withheld/Abstain

Votes
Withheld/Abstain (%)

Davidson & Company LLP

73,040,151

99.61

285,779

0.39

Voting results have been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

Ivan Bebek, CEO and Chair of Coppernico, stated, "We are delighted to welcome MJ McQuhae to our Board. As a former BHP executive and currently the Group Head of Project Services at Anglo American, MJ brings a wealth of experience and insight to our team. We also extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their supportive votes. We are actively drilling our fourth hole at our ongoing Sombrero drill and have an excellent cash position which takes the Company and its current plans into 2026. We look forward to providing updates on our exploration activities."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek
Chair & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Coppernico Metals Inc.
Phone: +1 778 729 0600
Email: info@coppernicometals.com

Website: www.coppernicometals.com
Twitter: @CoppernicoMetal
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coppernico-metals/

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent and thoughtful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company, through its Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems, and precious metal epithermal deposits. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol "COPR". More information about the Company can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's drill plans, and its financial position in the future. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's AIF and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this new release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

SOURCE: Coppernico Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.