Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Announces the Voting Results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting

Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX:COPR) ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on August 21, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The director nominees as listed in the Company's Information Circular dated July 5, 2024, and SEDAR+ filed July 12, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next Meeting.

A total of 73,325,930 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 41.37% of the outstanding Common Shares. The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes

For Votes

For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Ivan James Bebek 61,619,458 99.33 413,428 0.67 Antonio Arribas 61,642,298 99.37 390,588 0.63 Gordon J. Fretwell 61,604,332 99.31 428,554 0.69 Keenan Jennings 61,637,732 99.36 395,154 0.64 Jeffrey R. Mason 60,601,518 97.69 1,431,368 2.31 Mary Jane McQuhae 61,590,505 99.29 442,381 0.71 Marie Helene Turgeon 61,603,120 99.31 429,766 0.69

There were 11,293,044 non-votes recorded (but not voted) for each director. Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a US beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Votes

For Votes

For (%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain (%) Davidson & Company LLP 73,040,151 99.61 285,779 0.39

Voting results have been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

Ivan Bebek, CEO and Chair of Coppernico, stated, "We are delighted to welcome MJ McQuhae to our Board. As a former BHP executive and currently the Group Head of Project Services at Anglo American, MJ brings a wealth of experience and insight to our team. We also extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their supportive votes. We are actively drilling our fourth hole at our ongoing Sombrero drill and have an excellent cash position which takes the Company and its current plans into 2026. We look forward to providing updates on our exploration activities."

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent and thoughtful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company, through its Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems, and precious metal epithermal deposits. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol "COPR". More information about the Company can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's drill plans, and its financial position in the future. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's AIF and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this new release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

