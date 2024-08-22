

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft (MSFT) announced via a blog post that it is in the process of gradually retiring the traditional Control Panel, a long-standing feature of the Windows operating system, in favor of the more modern and user-friendly Settings app.



This shift is part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to streamline the user experience and provide a more contemporary interface that aligns with current design trends and user expectations.



In its announcement, Microsoft emphasized that while the Control Panel will still be accessible in the current versions of Windows, this is primarily to ensure compatibility for users who rely on it for specific settings that have not yet been migrated to the Settings app.



This approach allows users to continue modifying their system settings without disruption during the transition period. However, the company has made it clear that it intends to migrate all remaining Control Panel settings to the Settings app.



The Settings app was first introduced in 2012 with the launch of Windows 8, marking a significant shift in how users interact with system settings. In contrast, the Control Panel has been a foundational component of the Windows operating system since its very beginning in 1985, with the release of Windows 1.0.



According to the 'System configuration tools in Windows' section on Microsoft's official website, the transition to the Settings app is already in progress. While the company has not provided a specific timeline for when the Control Panel will be completely removed, it is anticipated that this phase-out will occur once all remaining settings have been successfully transferred to the Settings app in the coming months.



